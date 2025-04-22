Chipotle is about to learn whether you really can sell ice to Eskimos—or rather, burritos to Mexicans as it is the latest brand to try to open an America 'Mexican food' restaurant in Mexico. The American chain has inked a deal with ALSEA to launch in Mexico by 2026, hoping to follow the success of other ALSEA-backed ventures like Starbucks and Domino's.

But flogging American-style 'Mexican food' to actual Mexicans? That's a different kettle of fish entirely. Just ask Taco Bell, whose previous attempts crashed and burned spectacularly. Mexican diners weren't impressed by hard-shell tacos, yellow cheese and what many considered poor-quality, overpriced imitations of their beloved national cuisine.

What Do Mexicans Think of These New Plans?

Our chats with Mexican students revealed a brutal verdict on American Mexican-inspired chains.

'There is another restaurant with the same concept, Dobo, and I really don't like it. I tried once and I would rather not try it again, it is expensive and it is an American burrito, not mexican,' said Jesús Gomez, a student interviewed by IBTimes UK.

He didn't hold back: 'everything gringo that is based on mexican is horrible, the tortilla, guacamole, salsas, etc. just horrible.'

Another student, Andrés Martinez, predicted Chipotle might enjoy brief novelty value before reality bites: 'I don't think it works, it's going to be a "2 month-hit" but then people will realize that in Mexico we have real tacos and that is actually s**t food compared to the real.'

Though he admitted personal curiosity: 'for me, I like that kind of food, so I will go, but overall, I don't think it will be successful.'

Can Chipotle Crack the Code Where Others Failed?

Chipotle would do well to study Taco Bell's spectacular failures. Their 1992 attempt saw food carts pop up around Mexico City selling soft-shell tacos and burritos alongside Pepsi. Locals rejected both the concept and the prices, sending Taco Bell packing by 1994.

Undeterred (or perhaps gluttons for punishment), they tried again in 2007 in Monterrey, this time marketing themselves explicitly as American rather than Mexican. That outlet shut its doors before the year was out.

Despite these ominous precedents, Chipotle's brass remains startlingly optimistic. Nate Lawton, their chief business development officer, reckons 'we're confident that our responsibility sourced, classically cooked real food will resonate with guests in Mexico'

He further believes 'the country's familiarity with our ingredients and affinity for fresh food make it an attractive growth market for our company.'

But these statements suggest Chipotle might be missing the central issue. Mexicans don't reject American chains outright—they happily queue for Starbucks lattes and Domino's pizzas. But when it comes to their own culinary heritage? That's sacred territory.

The Authentic Price Gap May Prove Fatal

Perhaps the biggest hurdle is simple economics. Traditional Mexican street food offers authentic, freshly prepared dishes at prices that make Chipotle's offerings look astronomical by comparison.

When locals can get the real deal—made with traditional techniques passed down through generations—why would they pay premium prices for what many consider a watered-down interpretation?

Mexican food culture runs deep, with recipes treasured and techniques perfected over centuries. The prospect of paying more for less authentic versions of everyday staples seems unlikely to win hearts, minds or stomachs in a country where food is intrinsically linked to national identity.

Whether Chipotle can succeed where Taco Bell failed twice remains an open question. But one thing's certain—they'll need more than fancy marketing speak about 'responsibly sourced ingredients' to convince Mexicans that an American chain knows better about burritos than they do.

For now, Mexican food purists remain deeply unconvinced by Chipotle's upcoming culinary invasion. As they might say in Mexico City: 'Buena suerte con eso' (Good luck with that).