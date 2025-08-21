Cracker Barrel, the iconic American restaurant and country store chain, is facing a backlash after unveiling a redesigned logo that critics say strips the brand of its rustic soul.

The new design, revealed on 19 August 2025 as part of the 'All the More' autumn campaign, ditches the familiar image of a man seated by a wooden barrel in favour of a simplified, text-only wordmark inspired by its original 1969 branding.

The company described the rebrand as a bid to modernise the chain and connect with younger customers. But critics have blasted it as sterile, generic, and out of step with the homespun charm that long defined the Cracker Barrel experience.

'The new rebrand took the feeling away,' one Instagram user wrote. Another fumed: 'Cold and sterile.'

Social Media Uproar

The backlash quickly gained momentum online, with hashtags such as #NotMyCrackerBarrel and #BringBackTheBarrel trending across various platforms. Commentators and long-time patrons were particularly vocal, accusing the company of embracing a 'woke' aesthetic.

🚨 WTH? Cracker Barrel's gone full woke, swapping their OG cowboy & barrel logo for some basic, minimalist crap after 48 years! Plus, they're pushing rainbow rockers & vegan sausage. Fans are pissed, saying this rebrand kills the Southern vibe. #GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/5tkz5R7bdr — MAGA Jersey Girl (@MAGAJerseyGirl) August 21, 2025

I don't like Cracker Barrel's new logo, the redesigned restaurants or the higher prices. It has lost the quaintness of its appeal. pic.twitter.com/Sgxwg26V3s — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) August 21, 2025

I worked with @CrackerBarrel for almost 16 years. One of my favorite jobs, loved it there.



This logo they've come up with is trash. Modernizing for the sake of modernizing doesn't always work. The new logo has no life to it, looks cheap, and will for sure backfire on them. pic.twitter.com/Zulf43qass — G Hughes (@g2thelove) August 21, 2025

Country singer John Rich joined the chorus, warning that the redesign could become a 'Bud Light moment', a reference to the 2023 boycott of the beer brand following its controversial marketing campaign.

Investor Fallout

The controversy has not remained confined to social media. Cracker Barrel's stock (NASDAQ: CBRL) plunged by over 14% in the past five days, marking its steepest intraday drop in months.

The decline followed five consecutive sessions of losses and coincided with the logo redesign becoming the top trending topic on Google and investor forums such as Stocktwits.

The company's leadership has attempted to reassure stakeholders. Appearing on Good Morning America, Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino defended the changes, stating, 'Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow -- the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us.'

Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore echoed this sentiment in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying, 'We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us.

'Our story hasn't changed. Our values haven't changed. With 'All the More,' we're honouring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall.

'We've been very transparent about our goal of making our stores feel brighter and even more welcoming than they already are, while maintaining that country hospitality and charm that we're known for.'

Brand at a Crossroads

Despite assurances, critics argue that the redesign alienates Cracker Barrel's core customer base. Dropping the iconic barrel imagery has been seen as a symbolic break from its Southern heritage.

The company has yet to confirm whether the new logo will replace signage nationwide. Meanwhile, calls for Masino's resignation are mounting, with some demanding a complete reversal of the rebrand.

The backlash highlights a broader dilemma for legacy brands: how to modernise without estranging loyal patrons. It has also sparked debate about the balance between heritage and reinvention, as well as whether nostalgia-driven companies can adapt to shifting expectations.

For Cracker Barrel, the outcome may prove a telling example of how deep-rooted identities navigate change in an era where public sentiment is swift and unforgiving.

Cracker Barrel's attempt to refresh its brand has sparked fierce backlash, a stock slump, and calls for the resignation of its CEO.