Comcast is reportedly preparing to cut a significant number of jobs across its cable television, broadband and wireless divisions, with official announcements potentially coming within weeks, according to reports.

The company has not disclosed how many positions could be affected, leaving uncertainty among its approximately 179,000 full- and part-time employees. The figure is based on its headcount as of 31 December 2025.

The reported reductions come as Comcast faces continued losses in cable television customers and growing competition in broadband services. Rivals AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have been attracting customers with fibre-optic and fixed-wireless offerings.

The restructuring aims to create a more agile workforce and free up money for investment in growth. It also comes as Comcast prepares to operate as a standalone broadband and wireless company following the planned separation of NBCUniversal and Sky in 2027.

Spinoffs Reshape Comcast's Corporate Structure

The planned 2027 separation of NBCUniversal and Sky will divide Comcast into two publicly traded companies. The move follows an earlier restructuring in January 2026, when Comcast spun off several cable channels, including CNBC and MS NOW, into Versant Media Group.

The changes are part of a wider effort to reshape the company's portfolio as its traditional cable television business faces mounting pressure and competition intensifies across broadband and wireless services.

The restructuring comes as Comcast faces investor pressure following a roughly 21% decline in its share price in 2026. The company is scheduled to report its earnings on 22 October 2026.

Investors and analysts are expected to examine whether its latest customer offers are helping to slow subscriber losses. Comcast's performance in broadband will be particularly important as it prepares for the planned corporate separation and seeks to strengthen its core operations.

NBCUniversal Targets Streaming Technology Jobs

Separately, NBCUniversal, Comcast's media subsidiary, has proposed structural changes to its Global Streaming Technology organisation in an effort to improve profit margins. The NBCUniversal cuts are distinct from Comcast's broader restructuring plans and were reported earlier, on 1 October 2026.

The proposed reductions primarily affect employees at European broadcaster Sky, alongside selected staff in the United States. The changes reflect a broader shift across the media industry. Entertainment companies that spent heavily on digital infrastructure and content in previous years are now placing greater emphasis on improving operating margins.

Promotions Target Broadband Customer Losses

Comcast has introduced five-year broadband price guarantees and is offering customers a free wireless line for one year.

The promotions are intended to retain broadband subscribers while encouraging more customers to adopt its mobile services. The offers come as competition from fibre-optic and fixed-wireless providers puts additional pressure on the company's traditional broadband business.

Co-CEO Brian Roberts has also reorganised the company's senior leadership as Comcast works to stabilise its core operations. Steve Croney has been promoted to chief executive of the broadband and wireless business.

Jon Gieselman, a former executive at Apple and DirecTV, has joined the company as chief growth officer. Michael Angelakis, a former Comcast chief financial officer, has been selected to lead the company after the separation of NBCUniversal and Sky is completed.