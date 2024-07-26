Connected Britain, the premier UK event focusing on the digital economy's future, is coming back in 2024 with a new event to be held on September 11-12 at the ExCeL London venue. This event aims to bring together stakeholders from across the connectivity ecosystem, highlighting actionable insights and discussions for enterprises to navigate the latest technology in connectivity.

The event, organised by Total Telecom, will delve into how the UK can benefit from the potential that digital infrastructure and developing technologies provide and the leaders who are driving innovation. Moreover, it is also worth noting that Innovative operators and altnets around the UK are competing to be positioned as first movers. These operators are eager to demonstrate their capabilities and lead the pack, while large vendors announce their latest acquisitions and collaborations at breakneck pace.

With these industry developments in mind, Connected Britain 2024 aims to be this year's event hub, fostering industry conversations on improving the UK's connectivity scene.

Conversations To Look Forward To

At the event, delegates can expect attendance of industry leaders from some of the UK's well-known communication and technology players, including DSIT, Analysys Mason, Triangle Networks, Fibre2All, Hexatronic, Nestor Cables Ltd., KCOM, Mantralis, ITS, Ofgem, WM5G, F&W Networks Ltd., Cornerstone, Vodafone, S&P Global, amongst others.

Moreover, delegates can also expect attendance from industry bodies, educational institutions, and government councils such as the Centre for the Governance of AI, Worcestershire County Council, UK Department for Business and Trade, University of Plymouth, Greater London Authority, Oxfordshire County Council, Department for Science, Innovation & Technology, Cambridgeshire County Council, and Greater Manchester Combined Authority, just to name a few.

For the event agenda, Connected Britain 2024 will primarily tackle where the UK connection sector is going and how the UK can establish itself as a technological leader. Moreover, there will also be a discussion on how digital infrastructure is helping communities and businesses in the UK, as well as the challenges that lay ahead for providing ubiquitous connection and how the industry will solve them.

Moreover, discussions on how next-generation communications infrastructure enables new use cases in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and the creative sectors. With this, connected Industries will bring together communication service providers (CSPs), technology providers, corporations, and the public sector to investigate how cross-sector collaboration and connectivity drive innovation.

Other discussions that will arise at the event include connectivity strategies for rural areas, digital connectivity for various technologies like transport and EV systems, the commercial and regulatory context for CSPs, the realities of building communication infrastructures, adoption from big-scale enterprises to SMEs, and the promotion of digital inclusion.

Who Are Leading UK's Quest for Enhanced Connectivity

In an increasingly interconnected world, the United Kingdom's connectivity infrastructure plays a pivotal role in maintaining its status as a global hub for innovation, commerce, and communication. Various companies, from cutting-edge technology firms to robust communication service providers, are at the forefront of this transformative journey, enhancing the UK's digital landscape and ensuring seamless integration with the global network.

Check out some of the companies in the UK leading this movement today and for the future:

1.

Wweezie

Weezie is a UK-based technology company offering a cloud-based workforce management platform and employee scheduling solutions. Founded in 2018, Weezie provides a user-friendly platform to streamline the scheduling process, enhance staff communication, and effectively manage workforce logistics. Their software solutions cater to various industries, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare, aiming to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and support flexible scheduling for employers and employees.

2.

Qomodo

Qomodo is a UK-based technology company specialising in digital communication and collaboration solutions. Founded in 2016, Qomodo offers innovative tools to enhance team collaboration, streamline workflows, and improve business operations. Their flagship platform provides features for secure messaging, project management, and file sharing aimed at helping businesses achieve greater efficiency and connectivity. Qomodo's solutions cater to a range of industries, focusing on enabling effective communication and collaboration for teams and organisations.

3.

Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global leader in safety technology and solutions headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Founded in 2004, the company specialises in innovative connected safety solutions, including wearable devices, real-time monitoring, and safety software. Blackline's products are designed to ensure worker safety in hazardous environments through features such as gas detection, location tracking, and emergency alerts. Their solutions are used across various industries, including oil and gas, manufacturing, and construction, and aim to improve safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.

4.

Kenton Group

The Kenton Group is a leading UK-based telecommunications infrastructure and engineering services provider. Founded in 2005, the company specialises in designing, building, and maintaining telecom networks, including mobile and fixed-line systems. The Kenton Group offers services such as network planning, site acquisition, installation, and maintenance for mobile operators, service providers, and enterprises. Their expertise supports the development of advanced communication networks and deploying technologies like 4G and 5G. Committed to high standards and innovation, The Kenton Group is crucial in enhancing digital connectivity across the UK.

5.

WHP Telecoms Inc.

WHP Telecoms is a prominent UK-based company specialising in designing, building, and maintaining telecommunications infrastructure. Established in 2001, it offers comprehensive services, including network planning, site acquisition, and project management, for mobile operators, service providers, and public sector clients. Its expertise spans mobile networks, 5G deployment, and rural connectivity solutions, making it a key player in the telecommunications sector. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable infrastructure to support the advancement of digital communication technologies.

6.

VIAVI

VIAVI Solutions Inc., based in Milpitas, California, is a global leader in network test and assurance technologies. Established in 1923, VIAVI offers solutions for network performance, cybersecurity, and optical technologies across various industries. The company's recent acquisition of Spirent Communications aims to create a leading provider of advanced test and assurance solutions for the evolving tech landscape.

7.

CycloMedia

Cyclopaedia provides highly accurate 360° street-level visualisations and AI-powered analytics. Their solutions include the interactive web viewer Street Smart, Cycloramas, and LiDAR point clouds, serving industries like government, utilities, transportation, and telecommunications. Cyclomedia's data helps in urban planning, asset management, safety, and more.

8.

YOFC

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) specialises in designing, manufacturing, and providing optical fibre preforms, optical fibres, optical fibre cables, and integrated solutions. With operations in over 100 countries and regions, YOFC emphasises technological innovation, sustainability, and quality management. It aims to meet global demand for information consumption with advanced products and services.

9.

WETAC

Wetac Battery Company is a global supplier of batteries and accessories that serves various sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, England, Greece, and the Czech Republic, Wetac provides various battery solutions for automotive, standby, and motive power applications. Their products include starter, leisure, industrial batteries, emergency power supplies, and deep-cycle batteries for various uses.

10.

Vetro

VETRO FiberMap is a geospatial mapping platform for fibre network management. It helps service providers plan, design, build, and manage fibre networks efficiently with features like real-time collaboration, data integration, and a user-friendly interface. It'sISPs, WISPs, and public sector entities use it to enhance connectivity projects.