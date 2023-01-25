The victim of the alleged rape by FC Barcelona legend Dani Alves has revealed more details about the incident which had supposedly taken place at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. In the latest leaked court statements, she said that the Brazilian's friend actually tried to help her during and after the ordeal.

According to Telecinco, the 23-year-old woman said that the alleged sexual assault took place inside the bathroom of the VIP area of the club. Alves had lured her inside and she followed thinking that is was a more private VIP area. Instead, it was a bathroom and that was where she claims the footballer forced himself on her.

While this was taking place, Alves' friend, who was described only as a Mexican man, tried to intervene. The woman said, "During the attack, my cousin and my friend had stayed outside, and the friend who accompanied Dani told my cousin: 'Hey, let's go in to see,' and my cousin thought: 'Why are we going in?'."

It is unclear what the man's motives were for wanting to open the door. The victim also claimed that the man offered help after they had all parted ways that evening. "Then this guy sent her a message on Instagram saying that whatever we need we have his address and he sent her the address of his house."

It is still unclear if the man has given his statements in connection with the case.

Police were immediately involved on the night in question, and the woman shared more details about what happened in the immediate aftermath of the alleged rape. "I noticed that he was relaxing and I saw a stain on the floor. I can't say 100% that it was semen, but I can say that yes, it was over."

She continued that he insisted on leaving the bathroom first. "When I came out there was no one, only my cousin, my friend had gone to the bathroom. My cousin saw me in shock and I told her we were leaving."

The woman and her companions then proceeded to tell members of the club's staff about what happened and the doorman and other employees immediately took her to a room where she broke down. She could not remember much from that point but it was previously reported that local police arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.