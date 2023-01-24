Shocking details have emerged about the sexual abuse allegations against FC Barcelona legend Dani Alves. The incident report is unfortunately much worse than initially reported. However, the player maintains his innocence despite appearing flustered while giving his own statements.

Alves was jailed on Friday, January 20, 2023, after his arraignment at a Barcelona courthouse. The complaints against him were lodged by a 23-year-old woman who accused him of rape that allegedly occurred on the night of Dec. 30, 2022.

The former Barcelona star was made aware of the complaint but has always maintained his innocence. However, a judge was convinced that the testimony of the alleged victim was enough to arrest him and keep him in police custody without bail while the investigation continues.

Spanish publication Marca has shared details of statements made by those involved in the case. The woman, whose name has not been made public, said that the footballer locked her in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub where he raped her.

The club's security cameras could reportedly prove that Alves and the complainant were indeed in the bathroom for 15 minutes that evening.

The woman said that she and two friends were invited to join the footballer and his Mexican friend in the club's VIP area. "Alves immediately started fooling around with the three of them, hitting on them a lot and touching them," read the statement.

Alves then invited her to enter a door which she thought leads to another VIP area. However, it turned out to be the bathroom. She claims that he grabbed her hand multiple times to put it on his penis despite her resistance.

"Alves forced her to sit on top of him, threw her to the floor, forced her to give him fellatio which she actively resisted, slapped her, lifted her off the floor and penetrated her until he ejaculated," read a part of a report by El Periodico.

Meanwhile, Alves admitted that he had been in the club. However, he initially said that he did not know the complainant. He later admitted meeting her but denied having any relations with her. Finally, he conceded that there had been sexual relations but that they were consensual.

The case continues to be heard in court and it remains to be seen when the judge will lay down the verdict. Alves has since been dropped by Liga MX side UNAM Pumas whom he joined in July last year after leaving Barcelona.