FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez spoke about his former player and teammate Dani Alves, and the legal issues that the latter is currently facing. Alves was jailed without bail on Friday following his arraignment over sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that took place over the New Year holidays.

A woman accused the former FC Barcelona player of touching her without consent at a nightclub in the city back in December, and local police was immediately made aware of the complaint.

Formal charges were brought forward soon after. On Friday, the Catalonia Higher Court of Justice issued a statement confirming that the footballer has been detained.

"Investigating magistrate number 15 of Barcelona has received today, as a detainee, the football player Dani Alves, accused by a woman for an alleged sexual assault, in events that allegedly happened in a Barcelona discotheque this past month of December. The magistrate has ruled provisional jail without bail, for the ongoing case for a crime of sexual assault," read part of the statement shared by CNN.

The woman and a witness gave separate testimonies on Friday, which led to the decision.

According to Marca, Xavi spoke about the situation during his press conference ahead of the club's match against Getafe. "It's difficult to comment on a situation like this," he admitted before adding: "I am surprised and shocked. In a state of shock. Justice will rule whatever, we can't get into it. I feel very bad for him. I'm shocked."

The situation is indeed shocking, especially for Barcelona fans. Alves is the most decorated player in the club's history, and the allegations are difficult to accept to say the least.

Nevertheless, the case is still ongoing and Alves is innocent until proven guilty. He has so far denied any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

However, the accusations were enough to damage Alves' career. His contract with Liga MX side Club Universidad Nacional (UNAM) was terminated immediately on Friday after he was officially remanded in police custody.

"The Club Universidad Nacional has taken the decision to terminate with just cause the employment contract of the player Daniel Alves as of this day," club president Leopoldo Silva announced. "With this decision, the club reiterates its commitment to not tolerate acts of any member of our institution, whoever he may be, that attempt against the university's spirit and its values."