Spanish model Joana Sanz has jetted off to Paris just a day after she was spotted visiting her husband Dani Alves in prison. The former FC Barcelona defender is currently detained at the Brians 2 penitentiary while he awaits trial for the charges of sexual assault that have been lodged against him.

On Sunday, Sanz dropped by the prison and stayed for just under an hour. That was believed to be the first meeting between the spouses since Alves was arrested on January 20. No one knows what the couple talked about, but it was reported earlier that Alves had asked his wife not to leave him in a phone call before the visit.

Amid the unverified claims that Sanz is planning on divorcing the footballer, she told reporters after the meeting that she does not plan on leaving her husband during the worst time of his life. Nevertheless, her actions prove that she is also thinking of herself and her own well-being.

On Monday, Sanz shared photos of herself decompressing in Paris. She took to Instagram to share stories wherein she could be seen taking in the vibe of the French metropolis and with a smile on her face. Likewise, she shared a snap from what appears to be the office of her agency Select Model Paris with the caption: "I'm back."

This is perhaps a clue that the Spanish beauty plans to immerse herself in her modelling career in order to help her cope with her personal tragedies. Apart from having a cheating husband who is being accused of rape by a young woman in a nightclub, Sanz also lost her mother to cancer earlier in January.

While she has denied that she is seeking a divorce from the Brazilian, Sanz deleted all of her photos with the footballer from her Instagram account a week after he was arrested. She left one photo up, which is a paid partnership post, but that has also disappeared.

Alves is accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman on the night of December 30 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. He is being held in prison without bail for the time being as he awaits trial, but his lawyers have already appealed for his release.