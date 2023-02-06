Footballer Dani Alves has finally been able to talk to his wife, Joana Sanz, face-to-face for the first time since his arrest on January 20. The Spanish model was seen at the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center exactly 17 days after her husband was detained without the possibility of bail.

The former FC Barcelona defender was accused of sexual assault by a young woman whom he met at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022. He was arrested upon his return to the city three weeks later, and was subsequently dropped by Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

Sanz initially released a video stating that she had lost the two pillars of her life, namely her husband and her mother who had just passed away. She also deleted photos of Alves from her Instagram, leading many to believe that she was planning to divorce him.

However, the model slammed reporter Leticia Requejo for claiming to have knowledge about her plans to file for divorce. After visiting her husband, Sanz spoke to the press briefly and said: "I'm not going to leave him in the worst moment of his life."

This is in direct contrast to what the Telecinco reporter had been saying. While on the show "El Programa de Ana Rosa," Requejo also said that Alves had previously refused to meet his wife, but he had called her from prison to ask her not to leave him.

According to Marca, Sanz was escorted by Bruno Brasil, a chef and close friend of the couple. More importantly, he is said to be the "Mexican man" who had been with Alves at the Sutton nightclub on the night in question.

It is unclear if he had already been called in as a witness in the case. However, he will likely be called to testify since he was mentioned in one of the statements by the victim's companions. Bruno Brasil allegedly asked if they should see what was going on in the bathroom while Alves and the complainant were still inside.

After they all went their separate ways, the victims friend claims that Bruno Brasil even offered his help and sent then his home address.