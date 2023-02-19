KEY POINTS Liverpool defeated Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday

It was Liverpool's second consecutive win in the Premier League

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored for the Reds

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on striker Darwin Nunez's injury after the Reds' 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Until last week, Liverpool had not won a single Premier League game this year. Now, the Reds have triumphed in two consecutive league matches and have 35 points from 22 games.

On Saturday, Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool after 10 minutes from kick-off at St. James' Park before Cody Gakpo doubled Klopp and Co's lead seven minutes later. It was Nunez's first Premier League goal since before the World Cup. Overall, Liverpool's summer signing took his goals tally to 11 this season in all competitions from 28 fixtures.

However, Liverpool's victory against Newcastle came at a cost as Nunez picked up a shoulder injury just before the hour's mark. Following a collision with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, Nunez landed on his shoulder. Even though the Uruguayan striker tried to play on, he clearly was in pain and was substituted by Roberto Firmino.

Nunez will now undergo tests to determine the extent of the shoulder injury, reported ESPN. The injury has put a question mark on his availability for Liverpool's upcoming big game against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Klopp admitted that Nunez's injury is "painful."

"The bad news [is] Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see. In that situation I don't know what he [the referee] whistled there against him, to be honest. In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue. We need further assessment; I don't know at the moment. In the moment is it painful, but hopefully it's just painful and not more," Klopp said, according to Liverpool's official website.

If Nunez's injury is more than just a knock, he would be Liverpool's latest injury woe. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, and Firmino recently returned to full fitness after their respective injury lay-offs. The Reds are still without a few key players including Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, and Thiago Alcantara.

The latest victory saw Liverpool climb to No. 8 in the 2022-23 Premier League table and now they are six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Nevertheless, Klopp said it was too early to conclude that Liverpool's nightmare run had ended and were at their best again.

"We are a step further forward. When you are not in your best moment you have to fight for this, and that's what we did, we got our second win in a row. It feels great, to be honest. We haven't had this for ages so it's a good day. We will see, we face one of the best teams in the world on Tuesday so it's difficult. But it's at Anfield so let's go. It's too early to say we are there again. But of course we will keep fighting and we will see," added Klopp.

Liverpool's upcoming fixture is a home Champions League meeting with Real Madrid on Tuesday.