Anthony Joshua, 36, has recently been at the centre of intense retirement rumours after a fatal car crash claimed the lives of two people close to him. The incident occurred while Joshua was on holiday in Nigeria, the country of his parents' birth, and resulted in the deaths of Kevin Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina 'Evolve' Ghami. Both men were not only personal friends, but also long-serving coaches and trusted members of Joshua's team.

Joshua himself suffered minor injuries in the accident. The loss, however, has been described as deeply personal, with those involved having worked alongside him for years through the peak of his professional career.

Uncle Claims Joshua Has Retired

The retirement rumours gained traction after comments made by Joshua's uncle, Adedamola Joshua. Speaking to Nigerian outlet The PUNCH, he stated that the former heavyweight champion had privately informed his family that he would not return to the ring. 'He has retired from boxing,' Adedamola Joshua said, adding that this decision had already been communicated within the family.

These remarks quickly spread across boxing media and social platforms, and were immediately taken by some as confirmation that Joshua's career had come to an abrupt end.

No Official Confirmation From Joshua Or Promoters

Despite the strong wording used by his uncle, there has been no public confirmation from Anthony Joshua himself. Neither Joshua nor his promotional team at Matchroom Boxing have issued statements confirming retirement at the time of writing. No official updates have been posted through Joshua's personal channels or through his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Until Joshua speaks directly, his status remains unconfirmed, despite the seriousness of the claims being made on his behalf.

Career Momentum Before The Accident

The timing of the rumours has added to the confusion. Just days before the crash, Joshua returned to the ring on 19 December with a high-profile win over Jake Paul in Miami. The bout marked another victory in his ongoing comeback, pushing his professional record to 29 wins, four losses, and 26 knockouts.

Following that win, Joshua publicly called out longtime rival Tyson Fury. Fury has since announced plans to return to boxing in 2026, reigniting talk of a long-anticipated all-British heavyweight clash that has eluded fans for years.

Beyond the Fury rivalry, Joshua's future had appeared active rather than uncertain. There was growing discussion around a potential challenge for the WBO heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley. Promoter Eddie Hearn had suggested that a world title opportunity could take priority, describing it as potentially more important to Joshua than long-standing rivalries.

Loyalty And Loss At The Centre

Those closest to Joshua have long described him as fiercely loyal to his inner circle. Ayodele and Ghami were not peripheral figures, but central to his training environment and daily professional life.

While no statements have confirmed a final decision, it is clear that Joshua will require time away from the spotlight. The need to mourn, recover emotionally, and reassess his future appears unavoidable given the circumstances.

What We Know So Far

As it stands, there is no verified confirmation that Anthony Joshua has retired from professional boxing. Until Joshua addresses the situation publicly, questions will remain unanswered. For now, his career sits in limbo. The ring is quiet. And the boxing world is waiting.