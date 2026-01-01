A devastating car crash on Nigeria's Lagos-Ibadan expressway has left fans of heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua deeply traumatised after graphic footage of the aftermath spread rapidly across social media platforms. The tragic incident, which occurred on 29 December near Makun, claimed the lives of two of the champion's closest friends and support team members—strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and trainer Kevin Latif Ayodele—whilst leaving the 36-year-old British fighter seriously injured.

What has compounded the devastation is the circulation of shockingly explicit video footage capturing the horrific aftermath of the collision. Viewers of the footage have reported experiencing profound psychological distress, with some describing themselves as 'beyond traumatised' and struggling with the mental consequences of witnessing the carnage. The graphic nature of the content has prompted online forum discussions about potential trauma and calls for its immediate removal from social media platforms.

The Crash: A Nightmare on the Motorway

Joshua and his entourage were travelling at high speed in a sport utility vehicle when tragedy struck just after 11 am. The SUV collided head-on with a stationary truck, with authorities indicating that the vehicle had been travelling 'beyond the legally prescribed speed limit' and lost control whilst attempting an overtaking manoeuvre. The impact was catastrophic—the vehicle was obliterated, with wreckage scattered across the road.

According to Joshua's official statement released shortly after the incident, both Ghami and Ayodele were integral members of his professional team. 'It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Lateef' Ayodele. Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony's team,' his representatives said, requesting privacy for the bereaved families.

Joshua, who sat behind the driver along with another passenger, miraculously survived the collision. He was hospitalised with serious injuries but reported to be in a stable condition. However, sources close to the boxer have suggested that his injuries may be more severe than publicly acknowledged.

Graphic Content and Mental Health Concerns Among Fans

The circulation of footage showing the aftermath has sparked widespread concern amongst viewers and mental health advocates. One distressed viewer posted online: 'I have seen the full car crash video Anthony Joshua was in, and I suggest you please do not watch it.

It was horrible and truly heartbreaking to see. It is still truly a miracle Anthony Joshua came out of it alive. The body of his friend can be seen, and it froze me; it was very gruesome. The car was obliterated, everything in pieces, and I mean everything, and the only body left standing was Anthony Joshua sitting upright in the wreckage.'

Another viewer, equally disturbed by what they had witnessed, reported: 'Terrible sight seeing that man's brains mashed all across the road. They really should remove it out of respect for the families. It was so gruesome that I got quite a fright.'

The emotional toll has been significant. Multiple viewers reported experiencing severe anxiety responses, with some claiming to have suffered 'uncontrollable vomiting' after viewing the footage. Others raised serious concerns about potential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with one commenter stating flatly: 'Anyone who watches this will have PTSD.'

The video appears to have been shared widely across major social media platforms, flagrantly violating their community standards and content policies regarding graphic violence. Viewers have questioned who originally posted the footage and whether authorities should intervene to have it removed permanently.

Joshua's team has requested privacy and space for all affected families as they process this shocking tragedy. The loss of two dedicated professionals—men who were integral to his training and success in the ring—represents not merely a professional setback but a devastating personal loss.

As the boxing community mourns and Joshua recovers both physically and psychologically, the broader conversation about the responsibility of social media platforms to prevent the spread of traumatic content remains urgent and unresolved.