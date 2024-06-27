When it comes to the foreign relations between the United Kingdom and Africa, it's easy to summarise its modern version as relatively young but working towards mutual societal development goals and a prosperous future. As per the vision of the UK government, its ties with the African continent include achieving equitable economic growth in Africa, addressing climate change and sustainable natural resource management, investing in people through jobs, health care, and education, and maintaining security and stability as the cornerstones of people and prosperity.

How do geopolitical observers view the UK-Africa relationship amidst a continued fragmentation between the developed and powerful nations versus the underdeveloped ones?

For that, we recently sat down with Guy Kioni, founder of geostrategic and management consultancy Missang UK, to discuss the future UK-Africa relations, emerging technologies and critical minerals as well as Africa in the broader context of an increasingly fragmented East-West divide. Here are the highlights:

Understanding The UK-Africa Relation Importance

Can you share your background and what inspired you to focus on strengthening UK-DRC relations and UK-Africa ties?

I fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the early 2000s due to war and political instability, arriving in the UK in 2002 as a refugee with just $25. Before becoming a British citizen, I earned a 1st Class degree in Business Information Systems from De Montfort University in Leicester and began my career in software implementation, helping NHS organisations save millions through workforce optimisation.

Today, we continue to roll out workforce optimisation programmes across the NHS. My experience extends to developing businesses in Africa in mining, digital transformation, satellite communication, and software development, where I witnessed the cultural and political misunderstandings between the UK, DRC, and other African nations, which often lead to inadequate policy making, diplomatic positioning and a loss of economic and geostrategic opportunities.

Driven by a passion for emerging technologies, I studied blockchain at Oxford University and co-founded the Oxford Blockchain Foundation to promote socially transformational technologies. Recognizing the misalignment in technology, security, and diplomacy between the UK and African countries, I founded Missang UK. We provide geostrategic advisory and management consultancy in Europe and Africa, focusing on industries like mining, healthcare, and automobiles. My goal is to bridge the gap between these regions and foster coherent and effective policies and business strategies.

As a thought leader in emerging technologies, how do you see blockchain and other innovations playing a role in the economic and diplomatic relationship between the UK and Africa?

Africa is prone to technological leapfrogging as emerging technologies are rapidly adopted. We already see that some of the fastest-growing economies are found in Africa, like Niger (11.5%), DRC (8.9%), and Rwanda (8.2%). Populations in these countries are growing fast (3.7%, 3.2%, and 2.7%, respectively), while the population in most African countries consists of between 40% and 50% youth, among the world's highest percentages.

Combining new technologies and a young, tech-savvy demographic will make African industries and economies more efficient, increase output, and facilitate an increase in global trade relations.

Blockchain and AI are already making a difference. For instance, blockchain-based land ownership, as shown by Bitland in Ghana, is set to unlock trillions by creating reliable title deeds. Blockchain maps and validates artisanal miners' identities, providing accountability and transparency for ESG investors in the critical mineral sector.

As many anticipate a Labour win in the upcoming general elections, these themes will become extremely relevant, considering the party's interest in worker rights and transparency. Artificial Intelligence can improve crop management in the agricultural sector and fraud monitoring in the financial sector. In Senegal, deep learning is used for crop yield prediction and in Gabon, Appsilon contributes to biodiversity conservation efforts in the Congo basin.

Such technologies will allow African states to build a framework architecture emphasising ethics and transparency in the global supply chain. Commitment to such technological solutions will attract attention from Western states, enhance diplomatic ties, and boost UK-Africa trade.

Where Should Africa Side Today?

In light of the war in Ukraine, geopolitical dynamics are changing, particularly in Africa, which is once more at the nexus of international power plays. Do you think Africa should side with the West, China, and Russia?

Africa should side with Africa, finding a way to balance its relationships with the power blocks in today's fragmented world. There is a need for pragmatic multilateralism based on real politics. UN voting on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza provides good examples of the African disconnect from East-West binary positioning.

We saw a 50/50 divide among African countries condemning the invasion of Ukraine and a divided African response to a proposed ceasefire in Gaza in December 2023. African states dictate their own path. Ongoing examples like Mali and Niger show that turning away from Western states can bring significant instability when Russian influence flourishes. The way forward for West-Africa ties is based on equal, non-patronising relations, considering African norms and values equal to Western ones.

The incoming UK government should rethink the UK's foreign policy and use a combination of soft, diplomatic, and financial power in key sectors, ending the double standards when it comes to war, like in the DRC. The UK should increase its provision of project preparation facilities for industrial African projects, ensuring a transfer of British and its allies' expertise whilst negotiating off-taking agreements. Africa understands its increasing significance and will grow more assertive, departing from the traditional West-Africa relationship.

In the post-Brexit era, what do you believe is the significance of the African market for the UK's economic future, and how can the UK best position itself to take advantage?

Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. According to the UN, the African Continental Free Trade Areacan increase the continent's income by $450 billion by 2035 and exports by $560 billion, lifting nearly 100 million out of poverty.

One of the enablers of this economic growth is Africa's youthful population, which requires access to IT infrastructure, technology, energy and education. Otherwise, this asset will become a liability. Africa's call now is to accelerate the transition from aid to trade.

With financial capital, technological know-how, research capabilities, and diplomatic capital, the UK could help flow capital from the West to Africa whilst fostering research and knowledge transfer collaboration. One way of doing this is setting up a framework for joint ventures and partnerships between UK and African SMEs. In particular, the West and the UK should note that Africa will continue its march toward development, which will require energy.

Focusing on renewable energy investments in Africa is critical for reducing carbon emissions. Africa is determined to use its large oil and gas reserves to boost industrialization and economic development. This difference in goals necessitates a strategic and focused approach, and the UK should take the initiative to lead this effort.

Ensuring Sustainable Mutual Agreements

The DRC is rich in critical minerals essential for the UK's net zero plans. What challenges does the DRC currently face, and what solutions can it offer to the UK and Europe to ensure a sustainable and mutually beneficial supply chain?

Challenges include access to energy, adequate infrastructure, skilled workforce, capital, and technological expertise for battery-grade processed minerals. Some solutions emanate from the European Green Deal (EGD), which sets out long-term policy initiatives that define the EU's climate strategy to reach net zero emissions. African countries must update content policies and laws to ensure value is added locally.

As critical raw minerals (CRM) are exported to the West, Africa must look beyond producing battery-grade minerals and develop finished products for the growing intra-African market.

The UK Government's strategy for international development is a step in the right direction. The UK should be more pragmatic in engaging in off-taking agreements for its industries and allies, such as Japan or Korea, who have less of a foothold in Africa.

There are a few good examples of low-hanging fruit, such as the case of Buenassa, which aims to use blockchain in all layers of the critical copper and cobalt raw mineral refinery process due to its launch in 2027.

As the DRC's first integrated metal processing and trading company, the project attracted $3.5 million in funding from the DRC government, paving the way for a circular green economy that adds value to local industries. It will be revolutionary in implementing blockchain-based traceability in material supply, allowing for drastically higher price monitoring and market control levels. DRC President Tshisekedi expressed enthusiasm for the Buenassa project, a key pillar in strengthening industrial capacity and bringing economic prosperity to local communities.

The project has not gone unnoticed internationally, with a coalition of investors already stepping in, including Delphos International, UK-based Bara Consulting and MET63. As an investment of upwards of $350 million will be needed, the UK can leverage financial and technological capital to help funds whilst engaging in off-taking agreements for its industries and allies. UK investment in the project will be mutually beneficial, as value will be added to DRC and UK industries while output is increased sustainably and responsibly.

UK Political Shift's Impact On African Relations

With Labour expected to perform strongly in the upcoming UK election, how do you foresee this political shift influencing UK-Africa relations?

Under Keir Starmer, Labour aims to reduce the cost of living and boost the economy through sustainable technology. Significant investments will be needed to meet the UK's 2050 net-zero targets, and demand for critical minerals will boom.

UK imports from resource-abundant African countries will increase, while the door is also opened for exporting relevant UK technologies. With its rich natural endowment of critical minerals, many African nations will have an exceptional position as a global supply hub.

There are opportunities for a new UK government to show how to reset relations with resource-rich African countries by adopting a win-win accurate political and pragmatic economic diplomatic model.

A possible framework through which increased cooperation between the UK and African countries can be achieved is through initiatives such as the UK-African Investment Summit, postponed in 2024. Moving past the singular term 'Africa' to describe the immense variety and richness offered by the continent, this summit will provide a future stage for African states to strengthen ties with the UK based on their respective areas of expertise.

It also provides a platform for change in what remains a largely unidirectional West-to-Africa paradigm. To overcome this, this summit can help emphasise how the UK's relations with African states can be mutually beneficial, strengthening the long-term continuation of trade.

The UK should present something similar to the US Africa Trade and Investment programme, a recently announced subvention scheme aimed at promoting investment opportunities. If Labour wins the elections, one should keep an eye on the impact of their tax proposal on the investment landscape.

The Role Of Academia In Fostering Relations

You will be awarded an honorary doctorate from Bolton University of Greater Manchester. What role do you think academic institutions have in promoting the sort of knowledge and cooperation we discussed earlier?

I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Bolton in Greater Manchester as it prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary. This recognition is particularly meaningful to me, underscoring the dedication and hard work I have invested in my field.

The University of Bolton's motto, "Sapientia Superat Moras" ("wisdom overcomes difficulty"), resonates deeply with my own journey. This honorary doctorate marks a personal milestone and symbolises the collective achievements of those who supported me along the way.

The University of Bolton has a distinguished history of identifying talent and providing opportunities for individuals to achieve their potential, regardless of their background. This recognition is a testament to the fact that coming from a disadvantaged background should not prevent success. This honour motivates me to continue striving for improvement and inspiring others to overcome challenges.

The University of Bolton is nationally significant, particularly in Medical Sciences and Motorsport and Automotive Performance Engineering. As the UK looks to the future, the innovations and expertise developed at this institution will play a crucial role in advancing technology, sustainability, and economic growth. As such, the government would do well to consider how it can further support such institutions.

The University's commitment to cutting-edge research places it at the forefront of engineering education and industry collaboration, shaping the future of motorsport and automotive engineering while contributing to the national agenda of technological advancement and sustainability and creating opportunities for academic diplomacy.

I am profoundly grateful to the University of Bolton for this prestigious recognition.

Looking into the interview, Africa holds wide opportunities not just alongside developed power nations like the UK but also fostering relationships with up-and-rising countries elsewhere.

Geopolitical relationships like this are the reason why the world is blessed with multiple opportunities–including knowledge exchange and responsible resource exchange. The future between the United Kingdom and Africa remains optimistic, not only by bridging the modern gap for many Africans but also by giving the content a chance to successfully impact their neighbours through the UK's guidance.