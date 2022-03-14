Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history is coming back, just six weeks after announcing his retirement from the sport. He will compete in his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after stating he had "unfinished business."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Super Bowl legend Brady wrote.

This raises the question: "Has Rob Gronkowski's future been decided after Brady announced his retirement U-turn on Sunday night?" The future Hall of Fame tight end enters free agency on Monday, and has been linked with moves to a number of franchises including the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The Gronk" as he is fondly known, is no stranger to coming back from retirement. The former New England Patriots tight end retired from the sport in 2019 before making a comeback in 2020 and reuniting with Brady in Tampa and winning another Super Bowl together.

The 32-year-old tight end will be a free agent on Monday, and has been strongly linked with a move to the Bills, as per Sports Illustrated. The Bengals, who were the 2022 Super Bowl finalists, also remain in the race after Gronkowski praised their quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of free agency, making them a strong contender as well.

However, it all might change after Brady announced that he is returning to Tampa for at least one more season. "The Gronk" and the seven-time Super Bowl champion have spent most of their careers together, and the tight end might just decide to stay with the Buccaneers for another campaign alongside his long-time friend and teammate.