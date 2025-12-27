Manchester United climbed into the Premier League's top five on Boxing Day after Patrick Dorgu's stunning first-half volley secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

According to the Premier League match report, the win allowed Ruben Amorim's side to leapfrog Liverpool and move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, trailing only on goal difference as the season approaches its midpoint.

Dorgu Delivers the Decisive Moment

The decisive moment arrived in the 24th minute when Patrick Dorgu, deployed as a wing-back, produced a moment of real quality to break the deadlock.

After Diogo Dalot's long throw was only partially cleared, the ball fell kindly to Dorgu just inside the penalty area. The Danish international watched it drop before unleashing a fierce left-footed volley that flew past Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, leaving him with no chance.

It marked Dorgu's first Premier League goal for Manchester United and proved enough to settle a contest that swung dramatically in momentum as Newcastle poured forward in search of an equaliser.

No Fernandes, No Problem for Amorim

United were forced to cope without captain Bruno Fernandes, who missed the match through injury, a notable absence given the club had previously lost all five league matches he had failed to start.

However, Amorim's side showed greater defensive resolve this time around. Casemiro returned from suspension to partner Manuel Ugarte in midfield, providing added protection for a back line that also included Lisandro Martínez making his first start since February.

Despite struggling to impose themselves in front of goal, United found a way to grind out a result, keeping just their second clean sheet of the Premier League season.

Newcastle Hit the Woodwork as Pressure Mounts

Newcastle responded strongly after going behind and came close on several occasions, particularly during a sustained spell of pressure in the second half.

Lewis Hall rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort, while Anthony Gordon fired across the face of goal and wide after cutting inside from the left. Moments later, Hall struck the bar again as the visitors searched desperately for an equaliser.

United also had chances to extend their lead. Benjamin Šeško clipped the crossbar from a tight angle on the hour mark, while Dalot squandered a golden opportunity late on when he fired over Ramsdale in a one-on-one after Newcastle failed to deal with Martínez's diagonal delivery.

Despite Newcastle's territorial pressure, United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and his defence held firm under repeated deliveries into the box, with the hosts showing a discipline that has often been missing this season.

Managers React

Speaking after the match, Amorim admitted his side had been forced to suffer for the points.

'We had to suffer all together,' he said, according to the Premier League. 'The second half was just defending, trying to do something on the transitions. Today was the opposite of other games. We suffered together and managed to win.'

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was left frustrated by his side's lack of cutting edge.

'We had the chances in the second half,' he said. 'We put a lot of balls into the box and created moments, but we were not clinical enough. If we score that equaliser, the momentum completely shifts.'

What the Result Means

The victory continued Manchester United's strong Boxing Day tradition, marking their 23rd Premier League win on 26 December, more than any other club.

It also keeps Amorim's side firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification, with three of the Premier League's bottom five sides awaiting them in upcoming fixtures.

For Newcastle, the defeat extended their winless run to three league matches and left them 11th in the table, having missed the chance to move into the top half. The Magpies will look to rediscover their scoring touch when they travel to Burnley next.

Ultimately, a single moment of brilliance from Dorgu proved the difference on a tense Boxing Day afternoon at Old Trafford, underlining how fine margins continue to shape the Premier League race as the festive period unfolds.