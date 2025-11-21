TNT Sports' decade-long role as the UK broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League is set to end after a major shift in television rights. Reports indicate that Paramount+ has secured the majority of UK broadcast rights for the competition from 2027 to 2031, bringing an end to TNT Sports' association with Europe's premier club tournament.

The agreement comes after Paramount+ reportedly outbid TNT Sports in a six-season deal. Amazon Prime is expected to retain 'first-pick' rights to Tuesday matches, while most other games will move to Paramount+. TNT Sports has held the Champions League rights in the UK since the 2015-16 season, following its transition from BT Sport.

The change is expected to affect UK viewers and the wider football broadcasting market. Fans may need multiple subscriptions to access all top-tier European club matches. Analysts also say the deal reflects the increasing role of global streaming platforms in the distribution of sports content.

How the Rights Shift Happened

Paramount+ reportedly secured the Champions League package with a bid considerably higher than the £1 billion currently paid by TNT Sports, according to The Guardian. The deal represents one of the largest shifts in European football broadcasting in recent years. From 2027, TNT Sports will no longer be the primary home of the Champions League in the UK.

The acquisition forms part of Paramount+'s broader strategy to expand its sports streaming portfolio. The service already holds UK rights to the NFL, UFC, and CBS Sports content. Analysts say the Champions League deal strengthens Paramount+'s position in European football broadcasting.

Implications for TNT Sports

The loss of the Champions League removes one of the most prominent elements of TNT Sports' live football coverage. While the broadcaster recently extended its Premier League deal through 2029, the absence of Europe's top club competition will leave a gap in its premium sports offering.

TNT Sports may now need to focus on other sports properties, including the FA Cup, domestic rugby, UFC events, and motorsport, to maintain subscriptions and justify pricing. The change could also influence the company's long-term strategic planning and future rights negotiations.

Impact on UK Football Fans

For viewers, the move may increase both cost and complexity. Fans seeking comprehensive Champions League coverage may need to subscribe to Paramount+ in addition to TNT Sports, Sky Sports, and Amazon Prime, according to GB News.

Online discussion has highlighted potential frustration among supporters. One Reddit user wrote, 'Can't even cancel TNT and move to Paramount as TNT still have Premier League.' Analysts say the fragmentation of broadcast rights across multiple platforms is a broader trend in UK sports media and is likely to drive up costs for consumers.

Comment

Industry Implications

The deal illustrates a wider shift in football broadcasting from traditional pay-TV networks towards global streaming platforms. For TNT Sports and its parent companies, the loss may prompt a reassessment of future investments and content strategy. Paramount+'s acquisition is seen as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate sports content and strengthen its UK market presence.

TNT Sports' era with the Champions League appears to be drawing to a close. Fans and broadcasters alike will now have to navigate a more fragmented market to access Europe's top club competition, signalling a turning point in UK football broadcasting.