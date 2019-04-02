With her drug boss husband looking at life in prison in the United States without parole, the wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is working on another business venture by launching a clothing line using his name.

The brand name? "El Chapo," of course. And the fashion company name? El Chapo Guzman: JGL LLC.

Emma Coronel, 29, and the mother of twin 7 year-old girls by Guzman, is inviting design suggestions for her clothing line from her social media followers. She said she wants to launch a new line in clothing bearing Guzman's name and using his initials, JGL.

The Mexican drug peddler was convicted in February of smuggling large amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine into the United States for 25 years. Guzman was found guilty of all 17 counts and will be sentenced on June 25.

"I have a project for a line of clothing... It is my goal to promote my style and Joaquin's," wrote Coronel, on her Instagram account.

Coronel is a U.S. citizen, having been born in California. Her twin daughters were also born in California.

Coronel said she is asking interested designers to contact her through lawyer Mariel Colon, one of the defense attorneys who represented her husband during the trial in New York City in February. As was evident during her husband's three month-long trial in Brooklyn, Coronel's style is sexy and chic.

The outfits she wore came mostly in black. She favored tight-fitting pants that emphasized her curvaceous figure, as well as blazers and high heels.

In contrast to Coronel's preference for dreary black, Guzman is known for his yen for colorful shirts, baseball caps and sneakers. There's even an El Chapo shirt that became a best-seller after he wore it during a very publicized meeting with Hollywood actor, Sean Penn, in 2016.

Guzman signed a contract giving JGL LLC the rights to his name and signature. Coronel says Guzman's signature will be part of the brand logo.

"This project is an idea Joaquin and I have had for a long time. Before he was in the USA we talked a lot about this topic," said Coronel. "Really, it's both of our ideas."

The news about El Chapo's very own fashion brand comes after Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman (one of Guzman's 10 children) launched her own El Chapo clothing line in February.

Alejandrina also wants to trademark "El Chapo" and "El Chapo Guzmán," setting the stage for what might become messy legal battles. She will sell her clothing line under the brand name "El Chapo 701." The number refers to the gangster's ranking in the 2009 Forbes list of the world's richest people.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.