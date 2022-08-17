Elon Musk is notorious for tweeting controversial statements, but even though he often jokes on the popular social media platform, many are still unsure if his statements are made in jest or are actually half-meant. On Tuesday evening, he caused a stir after he tweeted his plan to buy English Premier League side Manchester United. Less than 24 hours later, he has clarified that he was only making a joke.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams," Musk replied, when one of his followers asked if he was serious about the statement. Indeed, ever since he actually tried to buy Twitter in a now defunct deal, it had been difficult to determine if he was serious about buying something no matter how far-fetched the idea may be.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav (sic) team as a kid," he added. Perhaps what made his initial "joke" more compelling is the fact that the 20-time English champions are currently struggling after enduring one of their most disastrous seasons in history.

The Red Devils only finished sixth in the Premier League last season, and had started the 2022/23 campaign with back-to-back losses.

The arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag has not improved the situation thus far, with the players now believed to be pressuring the club to sign more reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes.

Supporters have been unhappy about the way the club is being run by the Glazer family for quite some time now, with many very vocal about their desire to push out the current owners. However, there has been no reason to believe that the club has been put up for sale.

For now, Musk is only joking, but no one can say if a sale may become a possibility in the future. Fans want the Glazers out, and the team is currently a sinking ship, at least on the pitch. The Manchester United brand is still one of the most valuable in the sporting world, and Musk may just be able to provide a fresh start for the struggling team. It could be a good investment if managed properly, and Musk did not become the world's richest man by turning down huge opportunities.

For now, it was a statement meant to generate a few laughs, but it remains to be seen what happens in the future. The Tesla owner is constantly looking for new challenges, and he has already admitted that he is a fan of the club.