Manchester United has had a disastrous start to the 2022/23 campaign. Big changes need to be made, and senior members of the squad have reportedly taken it upon themselves to approach the board to ask for help.

The Red Devils opened their Premier League season with back-to-back losses against Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). Things are likely to get worse when they face Liverpool FC this week, and the players are desperate to find a solution. However, as much as they know that they have a lot to improve internally, the current squad is also looking for new arrivals.

According to Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have approached the board to ask for help. There are two weeks left before transfer deadline day, and they feel that the club needs to step up on market activity.

There have been a number of significant departures from Old Trafford this summer. They saw the backs of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani, but they have not been aggressive enough when it comes to finding suitable replacements.

So far, they have recruited Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. There is a clear gap in the overall quantity and quality between the departures and arrivals, and the players feel that the club needs to support manager Erik ten Hag a lot more when it comes to his wish list.

They have been publicly thwarted by the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot, but there is still time to get other deals over the line.

On the positive note, the relationship between the players and Ten Hag is said to be good despite the results. The squad is believed to be understanding of the fact that the manager can only do so much with the options that are on his bench.

It is clear that big changes have to be made, and the dismal market activity is also being pegged as one of the reasons behind Ronaldo's desire to leave. It remains to be seen if the board will step up in the coming days. If not, the discontent will surely boil over from the dressing room and through the stands.