X owner Elon Musk on Monday censored a tweet from Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei after the latter posted a tweet supporting the Hamas attack on Israel.

The now-hidden tweet by the Iranian leader had a video of people fleeing in fear as gunmen launched an attack at a concert in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

"God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm," Khamenei wrote in an X post, along with the video clip.

Criticising Khamenei in a tweet, Musk said that it is clear from the Iranian leader's tweet that the "eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians".

"That will not happen," Musk continued. "All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn't working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else."

The Iranian Supreme leader's tweet has been flagged with a message that says the post violated the X rules. "This Post violated the X Rules. However, X has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Post to remain accessible," it added.

It needs to be noted that Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, has often come under fire for reportedly curtailing speech. However, the move to flag the Iranian leader's tweet is being praised by his followers on the platform.

The massive coordinated assault by Hamas militants and the retaliatory violence by Israel has resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people in Gaza and Israel. Local media reports have stated that the death toll will continue to rise as a large number of people are critically wounded.

Several videos of the attacks made it to social media and showed people crying and screaming in fear as they ran to hide from rockets fired from Gaza. This was followed by massive infiltration by gunmen who opened fire at civilians. Hamas militants also took people as hostages, including foreigners.

Some videos that were uploaded on social media showed Hamas gunmen killing families inside their homes and parading the naked body of a woman.

The Hamas gunmen crossed over into Israel by land, sea, and air, attacking the southern and central parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has claimed that the coordinated attacks were carried out by as many as 1,000 Hamas militants.

In an unusual public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif urged all Palestinians to confront Israel, adding: "We've decided to say enough is enough. This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth."

In retaliation for the Hamas attacks, Israel's prime minister has formally declared war against the militant outfit. The counter-offensive is being called "Operation Iron Swords".

"Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said about Saturday's attacks. "We are in a war, and we will win it," he added.

Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2005, is considered an Islamist terrorist organisation by dozens of countries. In recent years, Israel's far-right government has been slammed for creating an alleged apartheid between Jewish and Islamic citizens.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has also been criticised for conducting mass killings and military raids on Hamas generals and bases in Gaza that left thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians dead.