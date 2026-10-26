Emails reportedly obtained by Raw Story have raised fresh questions about the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, with messages showing that a senior White House aide sought to review a controversial FBI and Justice Department memo before its release.

The correspondence links then-deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich with FBI Director Kash Patel and raises questions about the White House's involvement in a decision that ruled out further investigation and disclosure.

What the FBI's Epstein Files Memo Actually Said

Released in July 2025, the memo outlined the findings of a review by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI into Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The document stated that investigators found no incriminating 'client list,' no evidence warranting an investigation into uncharged third parties and no basis for further disclosure of the reviewed materials. It also reaffirmed the official conclusion that Epstein died by suicide.

The findings sparked backlash among some of President Donald Trump's supporters, who had expected the administration to release more information about Epstein's powerful associates. The decision not to disclose additional material intensified scrutiny of the administration's handling of the case.

Emails Show Aide Asked Patel To Edit Memo

According to Raw Story, messages obtained from the Trump administration show that Budowich contacted Patel approximately two weeks before the memo's public release, asking for a draft he could edit.

'Have something I can edit?' Budowich wrote in an email with the subject line 'Re: Draft memo from DOJ—we have not edited it yet.'

Patel responded hours later, writing: 'Just got it from DOJ. Here you go. Thanks.'

The following day, Budowich told Patel he had forwarded the draft to the White House communications team. He also indicated that the document needed to be placed on official DOJ and FBI letterhead, according to the report.

The correspondence suggests the White House communications team was involved in reviewing the memo before its publication. However, the reported emails alone do not establish that officials altered its substantive findings or acted unlawfully.

Budowich Demanded Official Letterhead

The email exchange continued as officials prepared a final version of the document.

Then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent Budowich a version described as final nearly a week later. Budowich objected that it lacked the Justice Department's identifying seal and again requested official letterhead.

'I need a version on letterhead,' Budowich wrote, adding that the document needed to be validated before being provided to a reporter.

Diego Pestana, counsel to Blanche, reportedly fulfilled the request about an hour and a half later.

The exchange highlights the attention paid to the memo's official presentation and the coordination between White House and law enforcement officials before its release.

Concerns Over White House Involvement

Chris Swartz, senior counsel and deputy director of ethics and anti-corruption at the Democracy Defenders Fund, told Raw Story that the records showed Patel worked directly with the former White House deputy chief of staff on the memo.

Swartz said the coordination was concerning given Trump's association with Epstein and the president's reported mentions in the files.

The correspondence has renewed questions about the relationship between the White House and federal law enforcement in preparing the administration's public response to the Epstein case. The emails document involvement in the memo's preparation, but do not by themselves prove that the administration coordinated a criminal cover-up.