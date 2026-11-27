Prediction markets have had one of their highest-profile weeks yet, with millions of Americans closely watching not only the television networks but also the live odds on Kalshi and Polymarket to see the outcomes of the US midterm elections.

Traders bet significant sums of money on which party would ultimately control Congress. Democrats ended up winning the House and the Senate, which were two outcomes that the two platforms had priced as the favourites going into voting day.

The night was another feather in the cap of prediction markets, which have moved from a niche corner of the internet into newsrooms and brokerage apps. It also has intensified the fight over the role that these platforms can play.

Supporters say that they're a powerful forecasting tool that is better than polls. Critics call them gambling being disguised as something else. There's even a growing number of people debating whether the model could be expanded further into the world of online casino games.

The Operation of Prediction Markets

The idea of prediction markets is very simple and easy to understand without beginners needing to know about odds. The platform will list a question with a yes or a no answer, such as whether the Democrats will win the Senate or if the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting.

Traders buy the yes or no contracts, which will be priced between $0 and $1. A contract will pay out $1 if the event happens. If the trading price for a certain outcome is $0.70, then that implies a rough probability of 70% of that outcome occurring.

Prices move as people trade, which is why people see them as being a money-weighted poll of what participants expect to happen. Proponents argue that this approach is more honest than completing a survey, as those people who are wrong will lose money.

Robinhood runs prediction markets and it says that prediction markets are a way of bringing together scattered information to form a single probability.

The biggest platforms in the US are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and not gambling regulators, which has been a point of contention. There are ongoing legal battles over prediction market platforms offering sports-related markets, which state regulators claim should be a form of licensed sports betting.

Record Midterms for the Markets

Kalshi's chief executive Tarek Mansour dubbed the midterms the first proper prediction market election. The results back up this statement, as Kalshi took in over $2.5 billion worth of trades on midterm markets, which was nearly double what it recorded for the 2024 presidential election. Polymarket took in about $700 million across its platforms in the US and overseas.

The media played a role in the attention that the markets were getting. Kalshi had an agreement with the Associated Press to deliver live vote counts and race calls. The platform also has exclusive partnerships with CNBC and CNN. Meanwhile, Polymarket works alongside Dow Jones.

Both platforms claim to have been pretty accurate with the results. Each gave the Democrats about a 75% chance of taking the Senate before the polls closed, with this rising to about 90% as the results started emerging.

Kalshi reported that a favourite won 98% of the House, Senate, governor, and other statewide races, with Polymarket finishing on about 98.4%. Kalshi's research team remarked that markets either matched or beat the polling averages at all points of measurement.

However, not everyone is fully convinced. Some independent experts noted that most races aren't actually that close, so it's relatively easy to predict the winner and that some markets missed surprise results. There were also wider worries that having the odds heavily publicised could change the perceptions of voters, while questions of insider trading still remain.

Entering the Business Landscape

While politics still dominates headlines, there are other use cases for prediction markets. The platforms have everything from contracts on interest rate decisions to inflation, job figures, government shutdowns, the weather and product launches.

Robinhood argues that having this range of markets helps businesses and households hedge specific risks, such as protecting against weather that could hurt a crop's season.

Large firms like Google and Hewlett-Packard experimented with using internal prediction markets years ago. They asked staff to trade on launch dates or sales targets as a way to share information that might otherwise not reach senior managers.

Public platforms are a much more scaled version of these internal offerings. Public platforms give any executive or investor a live probability on events that matter to their business, which is why newsrooms increasingly include those odds alongside polls and analysts' forecasts.

Despite all of the talk about the business and politics markets, sports still account for the vast majority of activity on these platforms. Combined total monthly volume on the two big players was about $53 billion in July, with the majority coming from sports.

Could the Casino Floor Be Next?

One of the most controversial debates that doesn't get much attention is the possibility that prediction markets might one day extend to casino games. Some people wonder why these markets couldn't pay out on the prediction of what happens in the next spin of a roulette wheel or the next hand of blackjack.

Some people say that the CFTC's rules don't clearly exclude games of chance and that could open the door to nationwide casino gaming, compared to the current model where fewer than 10 states have legal online casinos.

The leading platforms have been adamant that they've no plans to launch casino-style prediction markets. They're already fighting regulators on other fronts, so adding another into the mix might not go down too well. Big developments are expected in the coming years as a Supreme Court ruling looks like it will eventually be needed to settle once and for all the debate over whether sports prediction markets are gambling or not.

The political focus will continue regardless, and the midterms show how well prices can track real-world outcomes and outperform polls and pundits. The real-time feedback means that they're a powerful tool used by many people across the world for political races.