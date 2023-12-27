In a welcome relief for consumers, the energy price cap in Great Britain is set to decrease by a significant 14 per cent starting April 1st, 2023.

The reduction is anticipated to bring down annual bills by an average of £268, offering respite to households grappling with the ongoing economic challenges.

The lowered cap, a result of cheaper oil and gas prices, is poised to benefit millions of energy users across the country.

Cornwall Insight, an independent energy research, analytics and consulting firm, projected a potential decrease in the average annual electricity and gas bill, estimating a £268 reduction to £1,660 in April.

The energy market intelligence and analysis experts employed methodologies akin to those utilised by Ofgem, the industry's regulator, to analyse energy markets and formulate predictions for the price cap.

This anticipated decline in the price cap for the upcoming spring signals a positive development in the UK's ongoing two-year cost of living crisis.

This announcement aligns with recent official figures revealing a drop in the annual inflation rate to 3.9 per cent in November, down from 4.6 per cent in October.

The energy sector has grappled with successive crises over the past two years, starting with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Global wholesale energy prices have witnessed a significant downturn since the last price cap adjustment in late November, where Ofgem increased the quarterly cap by five per cent to £1,928, set to take effect on January 1.

However, a recent uptick in oil prices has introduced an element of volatility.

This resurgence is attributed, in part, to attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Suez Canal— a crucial shipping route responsible for transporting approximately four per cent of global seaborne oil in 2020.

The evolving dynamics in the energy markets underscore the complexities and uncertainties influencing pricing structures and the broader economic landscape.

Households on standard variable and default tariffs are expected to witness a substantial cut in their annual energy bills.

This reduction is particularly timely, considering the rising cost of living concerns that have burdened households in recent months.

Energy experts suggest that the lowered cap is a direct consequence of decreased demand for energy and increased global oil and gas supplies.

The energy market has experienced a shift, with a surplus of oil and gas reserves leading to a drop in prices.

This positive development is not only a boon for consumers but also underscores the interconnected nature of global energy markets.

Consumer advocacy groups have welcomed the news, highlighting the positive impact on household budgets.

The reduced energy bills are expected to contribute to easing financial pressures, especially for vulnerable and low-income households.

The timing of the decrease coincides with the approach of spring, potentially alleviating concerns about heating costs during the colder months.

Despite the positive outlook, some critics caution that the energy market is inherently volatile, and future developments could influence prices.

Craig Lowrey, a principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: "Unexpected global events can lead to spikes in energy prices. Whether concerns in the Red Sea become heightened, or another potential disruption to supply occurs, there are no guarantees the price cap will not rise again."

They emphasise the need for ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy sources to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience against market fluctuations.

As consumers eagerly await the April 1st implementation of the reduced energy price cap, the announcement stands as a testament to the government's commitment to ensuring fair and affordable energy for all.

The drop in prices is expected to provide a tangible benefit to households across Great Britain, offering a silver lining amid economic uncertainties.