The hospitality sector is expected to get a £68.1 million boost during the 2024 Euros. 5.7 million football fans will be heading to pubs, restaurants, and bars to see the games. By the end of 2024, the hospitality sector is predicting a revenue increase of 22%. With all this hustle and bustle, it's important that your business is equipped. Stock and staff are normally the first considerations, yet what about how you accept payment?

Card payment is now the preferred way to pay in the UK. We now expect the speed, convenience, and reliability that come with credit and debit card payments. UTP has been helping small and medium businesses in the UK take card payments for over ten years. They have card machines for hospitality sector.

The UTP Max from Ingenico has multiple connectivity options, including 3G, 4G, GPRS, Bluetooth, and WiFi. Coming with a base as standard, your business can accept countertop, pay-at-the-table, and even mobile payments. Having flexible connectivity options ensures your business always has a backup, so you never lose a sale. In the summer, UTP's customers utilise 3G and 4G options by taking payments outside, in a beer garden, or at food stands. The UTP Max has a long-lasting battery to help with taking payments outside your premises.

Did you know 93% of all payments under £100 are made with a contactless card? This can be with a physical card or a digital wallet, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. We prefer to pay this way because it's fast, convenient, and it means we don't have to carry a wallet. For businesses, accepting contactless card payments decreases queue time and increases customer satisfaction.

Contactless payments also increase the chances of spontaneous shopping by 18%. The UTP Max accepts all types of card payments. This includes chip and PIN, contactless, digital wallets, magstripe, and QR code payments. This card machine processes contactless payments in as little as 1.2 seconds. Ensuring your customers are happy with the speed of service and you can get to serving more people. To accept QR code payments, the UTP Max has a 5MP autofocus flash camera on the front. It also has a 2MP rear camera which can be used with any app that requires images to be captured.

The UTP Max has the largest touchscreen on a card machine that UTP offers. The six-inch touchscreen can be customised to show images and your latest promotions, adding extra visibility, and helping you engage further with your customers. The UTP Max was created in collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the UK's leading sight loss charity. The UTP Max has audio features and enlarged text features to help those with impaired vision. With the influx of people that the Euros are going to bring into the hospitality sector, and the increased spending due in 2024, it's important that everyone can pay comfortably.

When selecting a card machine for your business, you must consider security. The UTP Max runs on Android 10 and has PCI PTS V6 to protect your business and your customers. When you're a customer at UTP, you also get UTP Shield. The software learns your usual business trading hours, transaction value, and payment methods accepted. You will receive notifications by text or email if there is any suspicious activity.

As the number of people going to restaurants, bars, and pubs increases, your stock will need to accommodate. Many businesses have issues with getting their payment on time, which can lead to low stock, as they don't have the funds processed to buy it. UTP has a solution for this. Faster Processing is UTP's free service which can see businesses get paid fast. You can decide to get paid after each transaction, hourly, or at the end of your working day. For some businesses, this can completely remove cash flow issues.

Whether you are looking to accept card payments or looking for a new card machine for business, the UTP Max is a fantastic device. UTP offers some of the cheapest transaction rates in the industry, saving customers 33% on average. You can contact UTP to receive your free quote today.