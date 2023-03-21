EU antitrust regulators have raided a company active in the energy drinks sector in several EU countries on suspicion of taking part in a cartel and also abusing its dominance, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Austrian energy drinks maker Red Bull confirmed that its premises had been searched, the Austrian news agency APA reported, although the company declined further comment when contacted by Reuters.

The EU executive, which also acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country bloc, said the raids took place on Monday. It did not name the company or the countries where the raids occurred in line with its policy.

"The Commission has concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the EU enforcer said in a statement.

"The inspected company may also have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit abuses of a dominant position."

Companies found breaching EU antitrust rules face fines of as much as 10% of their global turnover.