Exciting news emerged from Paris on 4 November 2025 during the 4th edition of the Automotive Industry Day. The European Commission will announce on 10 December the launch of a new category of small electric vehicles (EVs). This initiative, dubbed the 'Small Cars Initiative', aims to prioritise affordability and accessibility to stimulate demand and curb China's increasing market share in Europe.

A Bold Strategy for a Sustainable Future

Stéphane Sejoune, European Commissioner for Industry, stated, 'The goal for manufacturers is to bring new small vehicles, priced between €15,000 and €20,000, to the market. Since regulatory constraints also factor into the price, we are going to create this regulatory framework.'

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive, four-pronged strategy to promote wider adoption of small EVs across Europe. Making these vehicles more affordable is seen as vital for encouraging households to switch from traditional combustion engine cars to environmentally friendly alternatives.

Aligning with Europe's Climate Commitments

The EU's auto summit in Brussels last September set ambitious climate neutrality targets for 2050. If the Small Cars Initiative succeeds, it could significantly increase the likelihood of meeting these goals.

During the summit, European carmakers called for greater flexibility to meet strict CO2 targets, reflecting the challenges of balancing environmental ambitions with economic realities. As part of its climate roadmap, the EU plans to phase out new vehicles with combustion engines by 2035—a timetable many industry stakeholders believe is too tight and are urging to be extended.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned and president of ChargeUp Europe, told Euronews, 'Ensuring that Europe can lead the e-mobility transformation globally requires more than standing robustly by a roadmap.' He emphasised the need for industry to approach challenges with a growth mindset and take specific actions to facilitate a smooth transition to e-mobility, benefiting consumers, industry, and the environment alike.

Challenges and Opportunities

Europe faces several hurdles, including high energy prices, sluggish EV sales, and increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers supported by Beijing's strategic backing. Chinese EV companies are expanding rapidly into European markets, with exports growing at an unprecedented rate, according to auto analyst Michael Dunne.

He commented, 'Chinese cars are pouring at a breathtaking pace into virtually every nation in every time zone, except the US and Canada. Never in a hundred years has the auto industry witnessed such explosive growth in exports from a single country.' Beijing's support extends beyond manufacturers to critical raw material supplies, including lithium and other essential minerals.

To compete effectively, Europe must support the development and production of affordable small EVs. Incentives for manufacturers to meet CO2 reduction targets could further stimulate growth and sales. Recent figures show a positive trend: EV registrations in Europe reached 399,000 in September, the second-highest month ever. The forecast for December 2025 is 425,000 units, potentially setting a new record. Tesla's Model Y, Model 3, and BYD's Seal U are among the top-selling EVs.

Market Dynamics and Regulatory Calls

China's dominance in the EV sector remains unchallenged, prompting calls for regulatory reforms to support European automakers. François Provost, CEO of Renault Group, advocates for freezing automotive regulations for 10 to 15 years to foster innovation, including the emergence of a new vehicle category—cars up to 4.2 metres long.

Stéphane Sejoune aims to unveil the new regulatory framework on schedule, creating a more favourable environment for small EVs and helping European manufacturers compete in an increasingly crowded global market.