Timely to gifting season, major UK retailers including Marks & Spencer, Asda and Sainsbury's have issued multiple product recalls in recent weeks, ranging from food items and children's products to home furnishings and electrical appliances. The recalls follow safety concerns identified through manufacturer testing and oversight by UK product safety authorities.

Consumers are being urged to stop using affected items immediately and follow return or replacement instructions provided by each retailer.

List of Recalled Products

Below is a list of recently recalled products as announced oer store, and by the Office for Product Safety and Standards:

Marks & Spencer

  • Milk Chocolate Honeycomb (Best before: 12 May 2026)
    • Reason: Possible presence of undeclared peanuts, posing a serious allergy risk
    • Refund: Full refund available for all customers
  • Stripe 2.5 Tog Baby Sleepbag(T92/4648S)
    • Reason: Neck opening does not meet British safety standards, creating a potential strangulation hazard
    • Refund: All sizes withdrawn from sale; return for a full refund

Asda

  • George Home Cushions(Sold January 2023–December 2025)
    • Reason: Product filling may not comply with fire retardancy regulations
    • Refund: Return to any Asda store for a full refund; receipt not required
  • George Home Seat Pads(Sold 2020–2025)
    • Reason: Fire safety compliance issues linked to non-FR compliant filling
    • Refund: Full refund available in-store without proof of purchase
  • George Ladies Double Buckle Flatbed Sandals
    • Reason: Chemical safety risk identified via UK product safety alerts
    • Refund: Customers advised to return items to Asda

Sainsbury's

What Consumers Should Do

Retail product recalls are issued when items are found to pose safety, health or regulatory risks. In most cases, proof of purchase is not required, and customers are entitled to a full refund, replacement or repair, depending on the product and retailer. Consumers are advised to stop using recalled products immediately and follow brand-specific guidance.

If a consumer has purchased any of the above-mentioned products, they are encouraged to stop using affected products immediately, and follow retailer instructions for refunds or replacements. Most retailers do not require proof of purchase for safety recalls, and may follow instructions below:

Marks & Spencer

Asda

Sainsbury's

Other UK-Wide Product Safety Alerts

The UK government has also flagged recalls affecting products sold nationally, including Ravensburger Play + Spin & Pop toys for choking risks, Jobe seascooters due to electric shock hazards, and heat pump tumble dryers from brands such as Candy, Hoover and Haier due to a fire risk linked to internal short circuits.

Owners of affected tumble dryers are strongly advised to stop using them immediately and register for a free modification programme via manufacturer websites.

Product recalls are typically issued when testing or investigations reveal that an item presents a serious or high safety risk, including fire hazards, choking risks, chemical exposure, electrical faults or undeclared allergens. Many recalls occur as part of post-market surveillance or manufacturer self-reporting.

Product safety in the UK is regulated by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), alongside local trading standards authorities. Under UK law, manufacturers and retailers are required to notify authorities if a product is unsafe, after which it may be added to the national Product Safety Database.

Items that pose a significant risk must be recalled, repaired, replaced or modified, with clear instructions issued to consumers. The system is designed to prevent injury, protect vulnerable groups such as children, and ensure accountability across supply chains.

