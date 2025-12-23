Timely to gifting season, major UK retailers including Marks & Spencer, Asda and Sainsbury's have issued multiple product recalls in recent weeks, ranging from food items and children's products to home furnishings and electrical appliances. The recalls follow safety concerns identified through manufacturer testing and oversight by UK product safety authorities.

Consumers are being urged to stop using affected items immediately and follow return or replacement instructions provided by each retailer.

List of Recalled Products

Below is a list of recently recalled products as announced oer store, and by the Office for Product Safety and Standards:

Marks & Spencer

Milk Chocolate Honeycomb (Best before: 12 May 2026)

(Best before: 12 May 2026) Reason: Possible presence of undeclared peanuts, posing a serious allergy risk



Refund: Full refund available for all customers

Stripe 2.5 Tog Baby Sleepbag (T92/4648S)

(T92/4648S) Reason: Neck opening does not meet British safety standards, creating a potential strangulation hazard



Refund: All sizes withdrawn from sale; return for a full refund

Asda

George Home Cushions (Sold January 2023–December 2025) Reason: Product filling may not comply with fire retardancy regulations Refund: Return to any Asda store for a full refund; receipt not required

(Sold January 2023–December 2025) George Home Seat Pads (Sold 2020–2025) Reason: Fire safety compliance issues linked to non-FR compliant filling Refund: Full refund available in-store without proof of purchase

(Sold 2020–2025) George Ladies Double Buckle Flatbed Sandals Reason: Chemical safety risk identified via UK product safety alerts Refund: Customers advised to return items to Asda



Sainsbury's

Habitat Mango Wood Taper Holders (Large and Small) Reason: Risk of fire when in use Refund: Return to Sainsbury's for a full refund

(Large and Small) Orchard Toys Jungle Heads & Tails (Batch code: SP/001639/058/17.03.25) Reason: Choking hazard caused by a cardboard disc left inside the toy

Refund: Replacement, voucher or refund available via Orchard Toys or in-store

(Batch code: SP/001639/058/17.03.25) Young's Gastro 2 Lemon & Pepper Fish Fillets (270g, Best before: Oct 2026) Reason: Undeclared mustard ingredient, posing an allergy risk Refund: Return to point of purchase for a full refund

(270g, Best before: Oct 2026)

What Consumers Should Do

Retail product recalls are issued when items are found to pose safety, health or regulatory risks. In most cases, proof of purchase is not required, and customers are entitled to a full refund, replacement or repair, depending on the product and retailer. Consumers are advised to stop using recalled products immediately and follow brand-specific guidance.

If a consumer has purchased any of the above-mentioned products, they are encouraged to stop using affected products immediately, and follow retailer instructions for refunds or replacements. Most retailers do not require proof of purchase for safety recalls, and may follow instructions below:

Marks & Spencer

Return affected items to any M&S store for a full refund

Food allergy recalls apply even if the product has been opened

Customer Services: 0333 014 8555

More info: https://www.marksandspencer.com/c/help-and-support/product-recalls

Asda

Return recalled items to any Asda store

No receipt required for safety recalls

Customer Relations: 0330 053 0111

Full recall list: https://corporate.asda.com/product-recalls

Sainsbury's

Return affected products in-store for a full refund

Some toy recalls offer direct manufacturer replacements

Careline: 0800 028 8303

Product notices: https://help.sainsburys.co.uk/help/products

Other UK-Wide Product Safety Alerts

The UK government has also flagged recalls affecting products sold nationally, including Ravensburger Play + Spin & Pop toys for choking risks, Jobe seascooters due to electric shock hazards, and heat pump tumble dryers from brands such as Candy, Hoover and Haier due to a fire risk linked to internal short circuits.

Owners of affected tumble dryers are strongly advised to stop using them immediately and register for a free modification programme via manufacturer websites.

Product recalls are typically issued when testing or investigations reveal that an item presents a serious or high safety risk, including fire hazards, choking risks, chemical exposure, electrical faults or undeclared allergens. Many recalls occur as part of post-market surveillance or manufacturer self-reporting.

Product safety in the UK is regulated by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), alongside local trading standards authorities. Under UK law, manufacturers and retailers are required to notify authorities if a product is unsafe, after which it may be added to the national Product Safety Database.

Items that pose a significant risk must be recalled, repaired, replaced or modified, with clear instructions issued to consumers. The system is designed to prevent injury, protect vulnerable groups such as children, and ensure accountability across supply chains.