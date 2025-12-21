Both tech giants Apple and Google have warned their employees on US work visas to avoid international travel for now.

Recent internal advisories, prepared by external immigration law firms, indicate that visa stamping appointments at US embassies and consulates globally are experiencing significant delays.

Some scenarios extend up to 12 months due to heightened vetting procedures implemented during the Trump administration.

The memos, obtained by Business Insider, are distributed to staff with temporary visas including H-1B, H-4, F, J, and M categories. The firms inform employees that leaving the US may lead to prolonged absences if they are unable to obtain a timely appointment for a new visa stamp.

The notice issued by BAL Immigration Law, representing Google, read: 'Please be aware that some US Embassies and Consulates are experiencing significant visa stamping appointment delays, currently reported as up to 12 months.'

Apple's legal representative, Fragomen, also sent out a memo, stating: 'Given the recent updates and the possibility of unpredictable, extended delays when returning to the US, we strongly recommend that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp avoid international travel for now.

If travel cannot be postponed, employees should connect with Apple Immigration and Fragomen in advance to discuss the risks.'

Growing Backlogs Raise Concerns

The travel advisories stem from systemic delays in visa processing that have emerged following policy changes designed to tighten immigration controls. The introduction of expanded social media screening requirements for visa applicants has substantially increased the administrative workload at diplomatic posts.

Visa stamping—the process by which eligible non-immigrant workers secure a travel endorsement in their passport—typically takes place at a US embassy or consulate before re-entry to the US.

But with appointment backlogs growing dramatically, employees leaving the country without a valid stamp may face challenges in returning on time. Even routine travel for personal or family reasons now carries risk.

State Department Defends Tighter Checks

A spokesperson for the US Department of State addressed questions regarding the delays, stating that the agency is performing 'online presence reviews' and may adjust appointments as resources allow.

'While in the past, the emphasis may have been on processing cases quickly and reducing wait times, our embassies and consulates around the world ... are now prioritising thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else,' the spokesperson told Business Insider. They added that applicants impacted by this can seek expedited appointments on an individual basis.

What Could Happen to Visa Workers?

The current situation poses significant personal and professional challenges for the tens of thousands of foreign professionals in the US on temporary visas. In different countries, the wait times for interview and stamping appointments have significantly exceeded the usual duration. According to The Economic Times, some applicants are facing scheduling into late 2026 or even later.

Workers who travel without securing timely appointments risk being stranded abroad, missing work, and potentially jeopardising their employment status if they cannot return as planned.

As the tech sector faces challenges with immigration delays, a significant issue persists regarding how diplomatic missions will manage comprehensive vetting while addressing the practical requirements of global workers and their employers.