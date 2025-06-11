Liverpool are on the verge of completing what could be the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. According to multiple sources, the Reds have reached a verbal agreement in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of 22-year-old German sensation Florian Wirtz.

While the move has not been officially finalised due to the temporary closure of the transfer window, insiders suggest that it's now a matter of when — not if — the playmaker will put pen to paper at Anfield.

The deal is expected to cost Liverpool up to €150 million (£126m), including add-ons. If completed, it would shatter the previous British record of £115m paid by Chelsea for Moisés Caicedo in 2023, as well as Liverpool's own transfer record of £85m for Darwin Núñez.

Talks, terms, and transfer tension

Initial reports indicated that Liverpool had submitted a third offer, worth £100m guaranteed with an additional £13–14m in potential add-ons, after Leverkusen rejected their earlier proposals. While the German club were initially holding out for the full €150m, insiders now claim a compromise has been reached regarding the structure of the payments.

Despite some confusion on social media and conflicting reports from journalists such as David Ornstein, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confidently stated that a deal has been reached, jokingly suggesting the situation was 'going to VAR'. His tone suggested strong confidence that only formalities remain before Wirtz becomes a Liverpool player.

Wirtz is reportedly keen on the move, having turned down advances from Manchester City and Bayern Munich. He is expected to sign a five-year contract at Anfield, earning a weekly wage of approximately £340,000, a significant statement of intent from both club and player.

A tactical triumph for Arne Slot

Liverpool's move for Wirtz signals a new era under head coach Arne Slot. The attacking midfielder has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga and was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's title-winning campaign. Known for his creative passing, vision, and versatility in midfield, Wirtz is seen as the ideal player to anchor Slot's system and inject fresh dynamism into Liverpool's evolving squad.

Behind the scenes, sporting director Richard Hughes is leading negotiations on behalf of Liverpool, working directly with Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes. The club is also making strides on other fronts, including deals for Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, and young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

It's also worth noting that the Wirtz deal cannot be officially signed and sealed until Monday, 16 June 2025, when the second summer transfer window opens. This technicality explains the delay and lingering uncertainty around its completion.

A new chapter for the Reds

🚨🔴 BREAKING | Florian #Wirtz to Liverpool is considered to be a done deal!



New talks today. A full agreement in principle has now been reached with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. After @FabrizioRomano. Transfer fee as revealed: up to €150m with add-ons included. Medical still pending.… pic.twitter.com/TZdSn8FhGF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2025

Once finalised, the transfer will not only represent a landmark moment for Liverpool financially but could also set the tone for their broader strategy in the summer window. With reinforcements still being targeted in attack and defence — including potential moves for Hugo Ekitike and Jorrel Hato — Liverpool seem committed to building a squad capable of defending their Premier League crown and challenging for European honours.

For now, all eyes remain on the final signature. But with both clubs aligned and the player eager, it seems inevitable that Florian Wirtz will be walking out at Anfield next season, donning the iconic red shirt in what promises to be a transformative chapter for the Merseyside giants.

In the words of Florian Plettenberg: 'Wirtz to Liverpool is considered to be a done deal.' Fans can start dreaming.