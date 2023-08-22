After their 1-0 World Cup win against the England Lionesses, the Spanish national team collected their gold medals and shook hands with royals and sports officials, including Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Amongst them, was the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) Luis Rubiales.

While fans watched the Spanish team celebrate their World Cup win, the RSFF President grabbed the face of Forward Jennifer Hermoso and kissed her on the lips.

The kiss shocked football fans on a global scale, and Luis Rubiales has since been forced to publicly apologise.

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "You're telling me he would've done the same at the men's World Cup? Absolutely not."

Another fan wrote: "Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation. Kisses two players, one on the lips without consent. Grabs his crotch in an aggressive celebration when the game ended. Charged with assault in 2017. He has apologised, but keeps his job!? Disgusting."

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation



❌ Kisses two players, one on the lips without consent

❌ Grabs his crotch in an aggressive celebration when the game ended

❌ Charged with assault in 2017



He has apologised, but keeps his job?!



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/exJElUNPHL — IrishWomensRugbySupportersClub (@IrishWomens) August 21, 2023

When the final whistle blew, the RSFF president was seen inappropriately grabbing his crotch during his passionate celebration.

In 2020, the prosecution office in Spain accused Luis Rubiales of inflicting injuries on a female architect that was in charge of renovating his home in Valencia in 2017.

During a court session in 2020, the prosecutor noted that Luis Rubiales allegedly pushed the woman "aggressively" while "grabbing and shaking her arm" in a heated exchange.

Following the World Cup Final incident, Luis Rubiales said that those who criticised his actions were "idiots and stupid people" – but during his apology on Monday 21 August, he admitted that his actions were "completely wrong".

The Deputy Prime Minister of Spain called for Luis Rubiales to resign and recognised how he "has harassed and assaulted" a woman.

The country's Equality Minister also noted that the kiss was an act of "sexual assault".

In agreement, Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanches also slammed Luis Rubiales for forcibly kissing the professional footballer.

Pedro Sanches declared: "What we saw was an unacceptable gesture... Rubiales' apologies are not enough, I even think they are not adequate. He has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw."

Pedro Sanches concluded: "The players did everything to win but Rubiales' behaviour shows that there is still a long way to go for equality."

Speaking of the kiss on an Instagram live video, Jennifer Hermoso said that she "did not enjoy it", but a statement released on her behalf defended Luis Rubiales soon after.

The statement read: "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings. The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

There have been no comments from FIFA nor UEFA on Luis Rubiales' behaviour during the final.

Amongst the congratulations, Lucy Bronze, who plays as a Defender for England, was seen shrugging off FIFA President Gianni Infantino after his recent controversial press conference.

Ahead of the World Cup final, Gianni Infantino loudly expressed his need for female professional footballers to convince him of the importance of the women's game.

Gianni Infantino said: "I say to all the women, that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us, men, what we have to do and what we don't have to do."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles III, and Prince William have also received backlash for not attending the World Cup Final.

Rishi Sunak was criticised for recognising how the England Lionesses will inspire young girls across the country – instead of acknowledging how their success will inspire any young footballer in England.

As the FA President, fans expected Prince William to attend the milestone of a match, for it has taken England nearly 50 years to reach a final since their victory in 1966.