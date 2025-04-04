Car buyers, take note: Ford has altered its pricing structure in response to the recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. This move has sparked questions about how much consumers will now pay for their vehicles.

Following President Trump's broad tariff plans, which add a 25 percent charge to imported cars, Ford Motor Company revealed new, lower prices for buyers on 3 April.

What's At Stake

On 2 April, the president declared that a 10% 'baseline' tariff would be applied to all imports from more than 180 countries, affecting many international partners. In addition to the standard tariffs, the president designated around 60 countries, including major U.S. trading partners, for 'discounted reciprocal tariffs' over 10%, citing unfair trade as the reason.

While Trump hailed his announcement as a 'liberation day' for the U.S., economists and experts cautioned that the broad tariffs could harm American buyers and threaten a global economic downturn. The president had previously declared a 25% tariff on imported cars at midnight Thursday.

Ford's New Price Points

Ford Motors recently announced its 'employee pricing' deal on its website. The offer includes a selection of Ford's popular vehicles, from the Mustang to the Lincoln Navigator, and the website specifies that it is for U.S. residents only.

Through links provided by the company, buyers can find participating dealerships and a complete overview of Ford's vehicle deals. According to a Ford spokesperson, in an email to Fox News Digital, buyers will secure the same price as Ford workers, as shown in the figure below the dealer invoice.

'We have the retail inventory to do this and a lot of choice for customers that need a vehicle,' Ford Motor Company said in a statement. Ford's employee pricing will be available to U.S. buyers from 3 April to 2 June.

Moreover, the announcement detailed that customers purchasing electric vehicles through Ford's Power Promise will also receive a no-cost home charger and standard installation, a promotion valid until 30 June.

Ford's Take On Tariffs And Pricing

Reuters indicates that 80% of Ford's U.S. vehicle sales are domestically produced. Ford is partially insulated from the effects of Trump's tariff strategy. In an interview with Fox News, Steve Croley, Ford's chief policy officer, described the employee pricing offer as 'worth thousands of dollars.'

The top executive noted, 'This is kind of they call a little bit of a timeout, we've heard some ... uncertainty from our customers and ... we want them to be assured that Ford, the most American auto company is going to do right by them as are dealers.'

The Response

Ultimately, Ford's new pricing structure offers a window of opportunity for American car buyers. With potential savings on popular models and added incentives for EV purchases, it's worth exploring the available deals before they expire.