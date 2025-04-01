In an unexpected move that merges classic motoring with modern electric technology, Ford has secured a patent that could bring a distinctly traditional element to electric vehicles: manual gear shifts.

The company recently filed a patent aimed at reintroducing the familiar feel of a manual transmission behind the wheel. However, most American drivers may not be accustomed to its use. The documents propose integrating a stick shift into electric vehicles, blending nostalgia with innovation.

Ford's Plan For Manual Feel In An Automatic World

Shifting gears by hand is now quite rare in the American market for new cars. Last year, less than one percent of the new vehicles sold in the US included a stick shift. Roughly three decades ago, that proportion was much higher, somewhere between 25 and 30 percent.

The patent paper work, made public on 20 March, describes a setup created to mimic the feeling of moving a gear lever – despite the absence of real gears to change. This arrangement includes a shift knob that appears conventional, located on an elevated central area, much like in sports cars that run on gas.

However, rather than using mechanical parts, the system employs electronic signals to change the EV's driving response according to how the person at the wheel manipulates the stick. Ford thinks this feature might help tackle a major complaint about electric vehicles: they don't offer an interactive driving experience.

Why Ford Wants To Put A 'Stick' In Electric Vehicles

Electric cars usually accelerate immediately, with instantaneous power pushing passengers back in their seats when the pedal is pressed hard. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, for example, can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds—quicker than well-known sports cars, including certain Porsche 911 models.

However, once they reach and maintain faster speeds, many electric vehicles become very quiet and deliver power consistently, which can feel unexciting on long drives. Ford's fake manual system is designed to change this.

'Electric vehicles lack operator-to-vehicle physical feedback that is advantageous in conventional motor vehicles,' Ford wrote in the patent. Notably, the number of drivers in the US who are familiar with using a stick shift is declining.

Can You Still Drive Stick?

A US News and World Report study found that only 18 percent of Americans today understand how to operate a clutch pedal. Even so, there's a revival of interest in controls that mimic a manual transmission for EVs.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N, a sporty take on their well-liked electric SUV, features pretend gear shifts controlled by paddles on the steering wheel. This high-performance Hyundai links the simulated shifting with artificial engine sounds to give EV drivers the impression of using gasoline.

You'll even feel vibrations in the door interiors, creating a gas-powered car feel that's absent in other EVs. The specific Ford vehicles that could receive this potential manual upgrade haven't been announced.

The automaker currently offers two electric vehicles to the public: the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. These two models are inspired by famous Ford vehicles with a history of providing stick shifts.

'Submitting patent applications is a normal part of our business to protect new ideas and help build a robust portfolio of intellectual property,' Ford said in a statement to DailyMail.com. 'The ideas described within a patent application should not be viewed as an indication of our business or product plans.'