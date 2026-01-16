Air travel already involves long waits, tight connections, and rising costs. Now, for some travellers, a missing document could add further complications.

Starting from 1 February, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will introduce a $45 fee for passengers arriving at airport security without an approved form of identification.

This fee is not a fine, nor is it optional. It may influence whether a traveller is able to board their flight or be delayed at the gate.

The change has gone largely unnoticed, but its effects are likely to be significant. For those without a REAL ID or a passport, the airport process may become more time-consuming and costly, increasing stress for travellers.

A New Fee at the Security Gate

The TSA has announced that passengers who cannot present a valid form of ID at security will be required to pay a $45 fee. This fee is intended to cover the costs associated with verifying the traveller's identity through the TSA's ConfirmID system.

According to the TSA, the purpose is straightforward: travellers are responsible for providing their identification, and the associated verification costs. The agency emphasises that its primary goal remains maintaining security at airports.

However, the process can be more complex for the traveller. Losing or forgetting ID can cause delays, stress, and in some cases, the potential to miss a flight.

The fee permits travellers to proceed with their journey within a ten-day window. Some may see this as reasonable, while others might view it as an unwelcome additional expense during travel.

Implications of Forgetting Your REAL ID

Arriving at the airport without proper ID has always been inconvenient, but under the new system, incidents of needing verification are expected to increase.

Effective from 1 February, TSA requires that all travellers complete the ConfirmID process before arriving at the security checkpoint. Failure to do so can significantly raise the chances of missing a flight.

The TSA has issued guidance via press releases, website updates, and airport signage, stating that each adult must complete a separate verification process. In a family of four, for example, each member aged 18 or over must go through the process individually, adding to the overall travel time and potential stress.

Airlines are also under tight time constraints for administrative verification, which could mean that a missing ID or failure to complete the process could result in a missed connection or flight for the entire party.

How the ConfirmID Process Works

Travellers are required to pay the fee online through the TSA's designated platform, Pay.gov. To do this, individuals must enter personal details such as their full name, travel dates, and other relevant information.

Payments can be made via checking account, debit or credit card, or through online options like Venmo or PayPal. After completing the payment, a confirmation email is sent, which travellers are advised to keep accessible during their journey.

At the security checkpoint, TSA officers may request to see this confirmation email. Without it, passengers could be prevented from proceeding further.

The system assumes travellers will have reliable internet access and mobile devices to complete the verification process, which may not always be practical in busy airports with limited connectivity.

TSA's Advice to Travellers

TSA recommends that travellers take proactive steps to avoid issues. These include obtaining a REAL ID or carrying a valid passport, and completing any verification procedures well in advance of travel.

The agency's message is clear: without proper identification, delays are likely, and flights could be missed. The focus is on prevention rather than punishment, but travellers unprepared for these requirements may find the process more inconvenient than expected.