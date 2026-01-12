He was a singer who transformed his pain into music, yet lived with a profound fear of dying in a plane crash. On 10 January 2026, while travelling from Barranquilla to Medellín, the plane he was on crashed near Paipa, claiming the lives of all six people on board. Jiménez had often spoken about dreams of such an end, making the incident all the more haunting.

Today, those dreams seem to have become a tragic reality, leaving his fans devastated, silent, and mourning a voice lost too soon.

A Flight That Never Reached Home

The aircraft was registered as N325FA. It carried a pilot, co-pilot, and four passengers when it tragically crashed into a mountainous region known for severe weather and rapid loss of visibility. Witnesses captured the wreckage in photographs and videos shared on social media, with many feeling stunned and grieving as they watched the aftermath unfold.

While authorities have yet to officially determine the cause of the crash, investigations remain ongoing. For now, Colombia mourns the loss of a beloved artist, and the music community is in shock at this sudden departure.

A Voice Forged in Hardship

Growing up in Colombia, Jiménez's journey was anything but straightforward. He began singing at the age of seven, but by 14, he was already working in the wholesale market, carrying crates of produce. His days were spent labouring in the market; nights, however, were dedicated to practising his singing. It was during these years of balancing work and music that Jiménez's voice and resilience were honed.

At just 34 years old, Jiménez had already achieved remarkable success. He started recording his own songs while still working in the market, and after two years, released his debut album, Con El Corazón – Volumen 1 (With Heart, Volume 1), which he largely wrote himself. The album's themes of love, jealousy, and perseverance resonated deeply with Colombian audiences.

In 2014, Jiménez gained national recognition for his music. Four years later, his single Aventurero (Adventurer) became an international hit, amassing hundreds of millions of views and dominating charts for months. Today, Jiménez's YouTube channel boasts over 2.7 million subscribers, cementing his place as one of Colombia's most significant pop stars.

Fame, Fear, and an Open Confession

Despite his success, Jiménez was always candid about his fears, including his anxiety about death. He once shared a dream of being in a plane crash with such a matter-of-fact tone that it left many feeling uneasy. Initially, fans dismissed his comments as nerves, saying, 'Artists have the same kind of fears as other human beings. So this is just something that happens to them too.'

However, in light of recent events, those words now carry a heavy weight, especially as his premonitions are being discussed across social media with disbelief and sadness.

A Nation in Mourning

Overnight, Colombia was engulfed in grief. Radio stations played his music nonstop. Crowds gathered outside every venue where he had performed. Many fellow musicians expressed their sorrow, calling him their brother in music.

Jiménez composed more than 70 songs, becoming the voice for Colombia's working class. He sang for those who worked tirelessly yet still harboured dreams. That connection — between artist and audience — is what continues to evoke profound sorrow throughout Colombia and beyond.

His loss is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the power of music to unite and console in times of tragedy.