FP Markets has now been in operation for two decades, a rare milestone in the fast-paced world of online trading. What began in 2005 as a Sydney-based brokerage has since grown into a well-recognised global brand. Today, the company serves traders in every major region, offering access to financial markets through a wide range of tools, platforms, and account options.

Consistency in Service, Diversity in Offering

One of the key reasons traders continue to choose FP Markets is the variety it offers. With access to over 10,000 CFDs, clients are not short on options. These include instruments from forex, shares, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, commodities, bonds, and ETFs. Instead of relying on just one platform, the broker supports several, such as MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, WebTrader, and its own mobile trading app. This kind of flexibility matters, especially for those who want to trade across different markets using the tools they are already comfortable with.

Account options are also straightforward. The Standard account comes with no commission and spreads starting at 1.0 pip, while the Raw account appeals to those looking for tighter spreads starting from 0.0 pips, with a commission of $3 per side. Both accounts are available with a minimum deposit of $100, making them accessible for beginners and active traders alike.

There is also support for swap-free Islamic accounts, VPS hosting, and automated strategies using Expert Advisors. For those interested in a community-based approach, FP Markets provides a social trading platform that allows users to follow top traders or share their own strategies with others.

Adapting to a Global User Base

Part of FP Markets' continued success has been its ability to grow without losing structure. The company now holds regulatory licences across six jurisdictions: Australia (ASIC), Cyprus (CySEC), South Africa (FSCA), Mauritius (FSC), the Bahamas (SCB), and Kenya (CMA). These regulatory approvals help the broker operate confidently in different markets while offering traders a sense of trust and accountability.

Behind the scenes, the company runs on a strong technology base. It uses Equinix data centres to ensure trades are executed quickly and reliably, even during peak market activity. Customer service is another area where FP Markets has invested heavily. Multilingual support is available 24/7, making sure clients across different time zones and languages can access help when they need it.

The broker has also built a strong network through its partnership programmes. Affiliates, introducing brokers, and white-label clients have access to tailored solutions that help them grow their own businesses under the FP Markets umbrella. It is a model that has worked well in regions where local knowledge and support make a big difference.

Industry Recognition Reflects Operational Strength

The company's approach has not gone unnoticed. Over the past few years, FP Markets has picked up more than 60 industry awards. These include multiple wins for pricing, transparency, and execution, as well as repeated recognition as Best Global Forex Value Broker. While awards are not everything, they offer a sign that the company's work is being recognised both by clients and by those watching the industry closely.

Reaching 20 years is no small feat in the trading world, where client preferences shift quickly and competition is constant. What's clear is that the company has not relied on dramatic changes to stay competitive. Instead, it has continued to make steady improvements while sticking to its core values of transparency, reliability, and performance.