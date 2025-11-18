A 20-year-old welder was beaten to death with a sledgehammer at her Minnesota workstation by a male coworker who admitted he 'didn't like her' and had been planning to kill her for some time.

David Bruce DeLong, 40, walked from his workstation to Czech's area around 6am on 11 November, grabbed a sledgehammer and struck her repeatedly in the head according to charging documents. Surveillance footage shows he hit her once whilst she was standing, then four more times after she fell to the floor.

A bloody sledgehammer was found near her body. DeLong has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $2 million bail, with prosecutors considering upgrading the charge to first-degree premeditated murder.

What Women Face in Male-Dominated Industries

Czech's death crystallises a fear that women in manufacturing, construction and industrial work carry daily, working alone on shifts with men who may resent their presence. According to OSHA, women make up only about 11 per cent of the construction workforce and just 5.8 per cent of welders. In Czech's field of welding, women are outnumbered nearly 16 to 1.

Research shows that 41 per cent of female construction workers experienced gender harassment in a single year, according to NIOSH. Many tradeswomen report being reluctant to report safety problems or concerns about male coworkers for fear of being labelled complainers, which could further strain workplace relationships and put them at risk.

The isolation that comes with being the only woman on a shift, or one of very few, creates both practical safety concerns and psychological stress. Women working in these environments face what researchers call a 'circular effect' where their small numbers make the work environment more hostile, which in turn discourages other women from entering the field.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Czech had just graduated from Alexandria Technical & Community College's 10-month welding technology program last spring. She 'exemplified the qualities we strive to instil in all our students—hard work, determination and professionalism', the college said in a statement.

A GoFundMe campaign organised by her family says Czech 'was a hardworking welder who took great pride in her craft and dreamed of building a bright future through her work. Her witty personality, positive attitude and beautiful smile touched everyone who knew her'.

According to charging documents reviewed by the Star Tribune, DeLong confessed to police that he intended to kill Czech and had been planning the attack. He told investigators he didn't like her. Court records show DeLong has prior convictions for brawling, theft, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Community Mourns

Advanced Process Technologies, which manufactures equipment used in food processing, has paused production for the remainder of the week. In a Facebook statement, the company said, 'Our hearts are with their family, friends and all who are grieving this loss. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this event and focused on supporting our employees and the victim's family'.

For the thousands of women who clock in each day at factories, fabrication shops and construction sites across America, Czech's murder has validated the vulnerability they feel working outnumbered and alone.

DeLong is due to appear in court on 24 November.