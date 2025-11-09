Apple has long sought to eliminate the visible notch and punch-hole that house the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. Recent patents granted to the company detail under‑display camera (UDC) and Face ID systems embedded beneath the active screen.

Supply‑chain reports and analyst commentary indicate that Apple may launch the first phone with these features after 2026, putting commercial availability perhaps in 2027.

Under‑Display Camera Technology: Apple's Engineering Challenge

For Apple, the shift to under‑screen front cameras is more than a design facelift; it requires overcoming major optical and manufacturing barriers.

A core issue is how to pass light through the display layers while retaining image fidelity. Apple's patent US 11460894 B2 details an under‑display camera system 'disposed below a display panel' that captures light passing through the panel and then evaluates image quality against a reference image. Engineers have to manage display brightness, pixel layout, infrared transmission (for Face ID), and maintain camera clarity, all without bulking the device.

Suppliers are reportedly already working on the UDC modules for Apple's Korean display partners, signalling that Apple's 'single slab of glass' ambition may be approaching reality.

Product Timeline: 2026–2027 and Beyond

Industry analysts believe Apple is adopting a phased approach: under‑screen Face ID first, followed by full under‑screen selfie cameras. According to a supply‑chain report, Apple's first step will be embedding Face ID components beneath the display 'after 2026', while the front‑facing camera may require additional years of refinement.

Rumours suggest Apple's foldable iPhone may incorporate an in‑display camera as early as 2026, with the full 'all‑screen' model arriving in 2027. One article claims: 'Apple's Korean suppliers have begun developing smartphone under‑display cameras (UDC), paving the way for the first iPhone with a true "all‑screen" appearance.'

However, many industry commentators caution that Apple will not sacrifice image quality for design. A persistent theme is that Apple needs to deliver an 'excellent camera experience' or risk damaging its reputation.

Strategic Stakes: Apple's Competitive Edge

From a strategic viewpoint, this under‑screen camera move is as much about differentiation as it is about design. Apple is under pressure from Android rivals who have offered under‑display cameras or minimal bezels for years. The company's cautious pace suggests it is intent on delivering a 'best‑in‑class' solution.

Patent filings confirm Apple's dedication: a 2024‑dated patent describes an under‑screen camera 'hidden inside the display' and only visible when in use. Other filings emphasise privacy and optical engineering improvements, such as a 'polarised design' for hiding the camera.

For consumers, the presence of this feature could justify a premium; the 'all‑screen' iPhone becomes a design flagship. For the ecosystem, Apple may open new supplier requirements, shift component sourcing, and maintain its reputation for innovation.

Apple's march to a truly uninterrupted front screen appears unstoppable, patents are filed, supply lines are active, and rumours are mounting. Whether Apple can deliver the under‑display front camera without compromising image quality or increasing cost remains to be seen. The 2027 timeframe is likely, but Apple's hallmark may delay full mass launch until it meets its own bar.

In the meantime, the prospect of a 'no‑notch', 'no‑hole' iPhone invites excitement and raises expectations, and when it finally arrives, it may shift the smartphone paradigm once again.