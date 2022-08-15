An Italian News TV channel clip where an unnamed Brit is shouting "Get back to work you fat ponce!" at the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his Greek trip is making rounds on Twitter.

Boris Johnson was getting booed and heckled by British holidaymakers on his trip to the Greek coastal town of Nea Makri. This was his second holiday trip in two weeks, amidst an unprecedented energy crisis that continues to persist and affect all citizens.

Twitter user @MiBizC said, " Surely #GetBackToWorkYouFatPonce assumes that there was a time when he did work rather than just party and enjoy living off dubious donations and money siphoned from the taxpayer."

@tonyrawdin9 further adds in another tweet, "Has he ever done a day's work? I remember a time when he went missing at the start of a pandemic. And going AWOL to meet a KGB agent? So, personally, I want the ponce to FO forever. #GetBackToWorkYouFatPonce #ToryCostOfGreedCrisis #ToryLeadershipFarce #ToryScumOut."

The Guardian reports that Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon had said Boris Johnson is the only prime minister she has worked with who was "a disgrace to the office".

Boris Johnson's critics have said he is leading a "zombie government," with Mary Kelly Foy Member of Parliament for the City of Durham, calling his final weeks 'one big party, as he was filmed in Greece.

Foy further posted criticism of Johnson's actions on her social media account, citing, "Thursday: Announce no new help for people struggling to pay rising bills. Saturday: Holiday in Greece. He's laughing at you."

The Bank of England predicted this month to be the U.K.'s worst recession since the 1990s. The cause of the energy crisis seems to be Britain's increased reliance on imported energy and lack of local energy storage. Their imported gas fluctuates according to international gas price changes.

Boris Johnson announced his pending resignation on 7 July 2022. Until a new party leader is elected, he will remain as U.K.'s prime minister.