Adriana Smith, a 31‑year‑old nurse in Atlanta, was declared brain dead in mid‑February after suffering serious blood clots in her brain.

Despite devastating diagnosis, she remained on life support for nearly four months—a decision doctors said was legally necessary under Georgia's strict abortion laws.

This rare case of maternal somatic support—keeping a brain-dead woman alive to deliver a baby—is highly unusual.

Fewer than 40 examples have been reported worldwide since 1982. On average, the duration of support is around 5–7 weeks, though exceptional cases have stretched to over 100 days.

How Long Was She on Life Support?

Smith's coma began in mid‑February, around nine weeks into her pregnancy. Medical teams kept her on machines continuously until she was able to deliver her baby via emergency caesarean on 13 June. That marks approximately four months—around 120 days—on full respiratory support before her son was born.

The Birth of Baby Chance

On 13 June, doctors at Emory University Hospital performed an emergency c‑section, delivering a boy they named Chance, weighing just 1 lb 13 oz (around 830 g).

Baby Chance was immediately admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is reported to be fighting for survival, with medical staff cautiously optimistic about his chances.

Smith's family has confirmed that life support will be withdrawn on 17 June, just four days after Chance's birth.

Why Was Life Support Continued?

Doctors said they were compelled to keep Smith on life support due to Georgia's Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, which bans abortion after a detectable heartbeat, generally around six weeks. Under this law, brain death didn't qualify as a condition that halted life‑support obligations.

Georgia's Attorney General later clarified that the act does not explicitly require life support in such cases, stating withdrawal of support does not count as abortion. Yet, because of the legal uncertainty, the hospital chose a cautious route—continuing support until fetal viability.

Family's Ordeal and Ethical Concerns

Smith's mother, April Newkirk, described the ordeal as 'torture,' saying: 'I see my daughter breathing, but she's not there.' The family maintain that they were never allowed to make treatment decisions, a situation that has deeply distressed them and prompted calls for change.

Smith—an R.N. with a seven‑year‑old son—became the face of a volatile national debate, summoning both sympathy and fury.

What Happens Next?

Chance remains in NICU, his condition declared 'critical but stable.'.

Life support for Adriana is scheduled for removal on Tuesday, 17 June, four days after the birth.

Legal developments continue: Georgia legislators, including Nikema Williams, are now pushing for clarity around how the LIFE Act should apply in such cases.

Georgia's case, however, has intensified scrutiny on state abortion laws, end‑of‑life decisions, and maternity care rights, particularly under laws that extend fetal 'personhood' at very early stages.

A Complex Intersection

Adriana Smith's story lies at the crossroads of maternal healthcare, legal interpretation, and medical ethics. Her four months on life support, resulting in the survival of baby Chance, underscores the urgent need for clearer laws and better protocols to guide families and clinicians in similarly unprecedented situations.