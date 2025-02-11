A growing number of major corporations are retreating from their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, following legal challenges and political shifts in the United States. Among them are Google, Amazon, and consulting giant Accenture, which have either revised, scaled back, or removed their DEI objectives altogether.

Google Drops Hiring Targets for Underrepresented Groups

Google has announced a significant rollback of its DEI commitments, including the removal of internal hiring targets aimed at increasing representation from historically underrepresented groups.

In Alphabet's latest annual filing, the company omitted previous language that declared a commitment to making DEI a core part of its business strategy. Instead, the updated statement reflects a more neutral stance on workforce diversity.

'We're committed to creating a workplace where all our employees can succeed and have equal opportunities, and over the last year, we've been reviewing our programmes designed to help us get there,' Google said in a statement.

The tech giant's decision follows recent court rulings and executive orders that have restricted race-conscious hiring policies and DEI initiatives among federal contractors.

An internal memo, obtained by The Verge, revealed that Google's Head of HR, Fiona Cicconi, stated that while aspirational hiring goals will be dropped, the company will continue investing in diverse locations.

'While there will be changes, our central Employee Resource Groups will remain, as will our work with colleges and universities to build products that help all our users and partners,' the memo noted.

Accenture Rolls Back DEI Programmes Amidst Political Scrutiny

Accenture, one of the world's largest consulting firms, has also scaled back its DEI initiatives in response to Donald Trump's directive to eliminate 'radical DEI preferencing' in federal contracts.

In an internal memo, CEO Julie Sweet informed employees that several DEI programmes, including career development schemes for specific demographic groups, would be phased out.

'We are and always have been a meritocracy,' Sweet wrote. 'We are committed to an inclusive, merit-based workplace free from bias, where all our people are respected and have equal opportunities. This commitment is embedded in our core values, including client value creation, respect for the individual, and integrity.'

Despite this reduction in formal DEI initiatives, Accenture's 2024 360 Value Report emphasised the company's ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive culture. The report revealed that women make up 48% of Accenture's workforce, in line with the company's goal of achieving gender parity by 2025. Additionally, women now hold 30% of managing director positions, meeting the company's prior diversity target.

Amazon Adjusts DEI Messaging and Scraps 'Outdated' Initiatives

Amazon has also revised its approach to DEI, scaling back programmes and adjusting its public messaging on diversity efforts.

By the end of 2023, the company had discontinued select DEI initiatives and reworded internal diversity policies to focus on 'proven outcomes' rather than broad initiatives.

Notably, Amazon's 2024 annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) removed a section from the previous year that highlighted diversity and inclusion in hiring.

The 2023 statement read: 'As we strive to be Earth's best employer, we focus on investment and innovation, inclusion and diversity, safety, and engagement to hire and develop the best talent.'

In contrast, the 2024 report omitted explicit references to diversity, instead stating: 'We strive to be Earth's best employer' while relying on 'numerous and evolving initiatives to implement this objective'.

Additionally, CNBC reported that Amazon has restructured a publicly accessible webpage outlining its DEI policies. Previously, the page featured dedicated sections on 'Equity for Black people', 'Diversity, equity, and inclusion', and 'LGBTQ+ rights'. These sections have since been condensed into a single paragraph, and all references to 'transgender' issues have been removed.

A Political Shift Driving DEI Rollbacks

The retreat from DEI programmes comes amid a shifting political landscape in the U.S., where executive orders, legal challenges, and increasing scrutiny have forced corporations to reassess their commitments.

With race-conscious hiring policies under fire and federal funding at risk for companies deemed to be in violation, businesses are choosing compliance over activism.

Some firms, however, continue to push for inclusive workplaces, albeit with adjusted messaging and strategies that align with evolving regulations.

The long-term future of corporate DEI efforts remains uncertain, as companies navigate legal risks, public expectations, and political pressure. However, what is clear is that diversity and inclusion are no longer guaranteed priorities in the corporate world. Instead, businesses are taking a more cautious, legally compliant approach, carefully balancing workplace culture with political realities.