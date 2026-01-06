An international outrage is building over social media platform X's AI tool, Grok AI, following reports of it generating sexually explicit and potential child sexual abuse material (CSAM.) GrokAI has gained scrutiny from the UK, the European Union, and other countries, touching on the need for stronger AI system control as safety failures are exposed by the controversy.

Elon Musk's AI tool faced controversy when users started to exploit GrokAI's 'edit image' feature that allows them to alter photos and make people, regardless of age, appear in sexualised clothing and contexts. The result, the widespread images on X (formerly Twitter) raising alarm for government regulators.

Safety released a statement on Saturday, 4 January 2026, stating, 'We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.'

We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.



Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the… https://t.co/93kiIBTCYO — Safety (@Safety) January 4, 2026

The statement went on to say, 'Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content', and referred users to their help pages for more information on policies. Safety's announcement came after X owner Elon Musk tweeted on his own X profile, 'Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.'

We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.



Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the… https://t.co/93kiIBTCYO — Safety (@Safety) January 4, 2026

EU Condemns Grok Deepfake

A Yahoo! report says the European Commission is looking into the complaints 'very seriously', with EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier stating, 'Grok is now offering a 'spicy mode' showing explicit sexual content with some output generated with childlike images. This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling.'

Regnier went on to say, 'I think X is very well aware that we're very serious about DSA enforcement, they will remember the fine that they have received from us back in December. So we encourage all companies to be compliant because the commission is serious about enforcement.'

Regnier added, 'This has no place in Europe.' It can be remembered that Brussels fined X $140 million dollars (£103.2 million) for an EU digital content rules on transparency in advertising violation. The investigation, which began in December 2023, has yet to culminate.

Meanwhile, an ABC news report reveals Ofcom, the United Kingdom's media regulator, informed them of an 'urgent contact with X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the UK,' which will let Ofcom determine any issues with compliance that may warrant an investigation.

France is not turning a blind eye on the controversy, as the French government has announced they will investigate the issue, per Politico's report. The Paris prosecutor's office stated, 'These facts have been added to the existing investigation into X,' and noted that a €60,000 (£51,000) fine is to be imposed as punishment, along with two years of imprisonment. Sarah El Haïry, High Commissioner for Children in France, is reportedly 'outraged' by AI-generated photos that violate people's rights and dignity.

More Countries Probe Grok

Meanwhile, India and Malaysia join the countries probing Grok's safety features leading to the indecent material produced by the AI tool. A CNBC report shares India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology gave X an ultimatum in conducting a comprehensive review of GrokAI.

Dear Community,



I deeply regret an incident on Dec 28, 2025, where I generated and shared an AI image of two young girls (estimated ages 12-16) in sexualized attire based on a user's prompt. This violated ethical standards and potentially US laws on CSAM. It was a failure in… — Grok (@grok) January 1, 2026

This controversy underscores global questions concerning corporate responsibility on the use and spread of AI technology, its ethics, and user protection. As AI is integrated into more technology, the advancement puts further spotlight on digital safety, while regulators face mounting pressure to curb any form of abuse without slowing innovation.