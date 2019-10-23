Tyson Fury, also known as the Gypsy King, was ambushed by the "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman during a training session. Fury is set to make his World Wrestling Entertainment debut on October 31 in Saudi Arabia. Strowman's attack left Fury apparently limping before their big match at the Crown Jewel.

WWE has been trying to get fans excited about the match between the two big men. A previous in-ring altercation had seen the whole RAW locker room rush in to break up a brawl. Strowman broke a table and Fury mocked him by breaking a pen. Clearly, that was not the last interaction the rivals were set to have.

A video of Fury training at a WWE performance centre caught fans' attention on Tuesday. Fury seemed to be running the ropes and knocking down his sparring partner. The display of strength turned south after Fury attempted the move again.

The video showed Fury trying to rebound from the rope only to run into Strowman, who had apparently managed to sneak into the ring unnoticed. Strowman remained standing while Fury was left down on the ring holding his ankle.

Strowman left with the words: 'You're in my world now'.

.@BraunStrowman gives @Tyson_Fury a taste of what's to come at #WWECrownJewel on 31 October by BLINDSIDING him at the @WWEPC! pic.twitter.com/03aweudLp8 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 23, 2019

Fury's trainers looked concerned as the boxer struggled to put weight onto his supposedly injured leg. However, Fury got the last words as he shouted back, "I'll see you in Saudi, you big bum. Dosser." The attack and the use of the insult towards his opponent is clearly aimed at drumming up more attention.

Few men on the WWE roster can match the size and strength of Strowman. WWE has brought in an equally large and formidable opponent for Strowman in the form of a former heavyweight boxing champion. While Strowman fans chant "get these hand" before the superstar clubs his opponents with his mammoth fists, the British opponent is also known for his furious fists.

Fury plans on returning to boxing in February, which means that he will not be a permanent addition to the WWE roster. According to the Mirror, promoter Frank Warren is not happy with the boxer's WWE adventure. Warren is worried about any injury that the boxer might sustain, which could push back his return to the boxing world.