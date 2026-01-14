The US government's long running mystery over Havana Syndrome has resurfaced after revelations that the Pentagon secretly acquired and tested a device believed by some officials to be capable of causing the unexplained illnesses.

While the Department of Defence has briefed Congress on the findings, the CIA has declined to comment, fuelling fresh questions about what US agencies know and how seriously they are treating the threat.

The renewed attention comes amid growing pressure from lawmakers and affected personnel for clearer answers, greater transparency and accountability across US agencies. As questions resurface about whether a hostile actor could be behind the incidents, the latest disclosures risk reopening political and diplomatic tensions that many in Washington believed had been put to rest.

What is Havana Syndrome?

Havana Syndrome is the term used to describe a cluster of unexplained symptoms reported by US diplomats, intelligence officers and their families since 2016. The first known cases emerged in Havana, Cuba, where embassy staff complained of sudden headaches, dizziness, nausea, ringing in the ears, cognitive difficulties and, in some instances, long term neurological problems.

Similar reports later surfaced in China, Europe, Russia and even Washington.

Scientists and government agencies have disagreed for years over the cause. Some studies have suggested stress, anxiety or environmental factors, while others have pointed to the possibility of directed energy, such as microwave or acoustic weapons, being used deliberately against US personnel.

The Device Under Pentagon Scrutiny

According to CNN, the Pentagon's investigative arm quietly purchased a device that some experts believe could plausibly be linked to Havana Syndrome style symptoms. The acquisition was reportedly carried out covertly, with the aim of assessing whether the technology could cause injuries described by affected personnel.

The device, which was portable and reportedly contained foreign made components, was subjected to extensive testing over more than a year. Officials briefed on the work said the Pentagon wanted to understand both its technical capabilities and whether it could realistically be deployed against US targets without detection.

While the Department of Defence has not publicly confirmed that the device definitively caused Havana Syndrome, officials acknowledged that its characteristics were concerning enough to merit serious study.

CIA Silence and Inter Agency Tension

One of the most striking aspects of the latest revelations is the CIA's refusal to comment. Asked about the device and its possible implications, the agency declined to respond, citing its long-standing policy of not discussing intelligence matters.

That silence stands in contrast to previous public statements from the CIA, which in 2023 concluded that it was unlikely a foreign adversary was responsible for the majority of Havana Syndrome cases. The Pentagon's interest in a potentially harmful device suggests that not all parts of the US government are fully aligned in their assessments.

Impact on Victims and Policy

For those who report suffering from Havana Syndrome, the renewed scrutiny offers cautious validation. Many affected personnel have criticised earlier government conclusions, arguing that they downplayed their injuries and prematurely dismissed hostile explanations.

For years, 60 Minutes has been investigating Havana Syndrome, mysterious brain injuries reported by U.S. national security officials. 60 Minutes spoke with an FBI agent in 2024 who said after the incident, she “was not the same person.”



Watch the full report:… pic.twitter.com/dXYIEtTKeo — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 13, 2026

Lawmakers have also pressed for greater transparency, calling on intelligence agencies to share findings and ensure proper medical care and compensation for victims. The Pentagon briefings to Congress indicate growing recognition that unanswered questions remain.

An Unresolved Mystery

Despite years of investigations, Havana Syndrome remains unresolved. The Pentagon's probe into the device, combined with the CIA's refusal to comment, highlights the continuing uncertainty at the heart of the case.

Whether the technology represents a genuine breakthrough or another inconclusive lead, it has reopened debate over one of the most perplexing security and health mysteries facing US officials today.