Coronavirus impacted all aspects of life. It even brought the most glamorous industry Hollywood to a shutdown. However, restrictions are being eased out and industries are opening up. Therefore, the industry task force has prepared a 22-page guideline document for resuming production safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Submitted this Monday, The Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force, an alliance between Motion Pictures and television producers released a long list of guidelines. The members—AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA, the Directors Guild, IATSE and the Teamsters—the document was sent to New York and California governors Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom, respectively, for consideration.

"The Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force (the "Task Force") respectfully submits the following guidelines for consideration and adoption for the resumption of motion picture, television, and streaming productions in an environment that minimises the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. These recommendations set forth the consensus of the Task Force and outline guidance regarding protective measures to be used, including regular screening, diagnostic testing, use of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting work sites, and appropriate response should an employee contract COVID-19 or be exposed to it," reads the White Paper submitted by the task force.

The guidelines are intended to maintain safety for the cast and crew and revive the entertainment industry. The first and foremost suggestion is to maintain physical distancing and when it is not possible, the production can resort to other measures such as digital effects or changes in the script.

Universal methods of monitoring or screening must be implemented, and appropriate PPE should be provided to the cast and crew. Meanwhile, infection prevention methods such as hand washing, hygiene maintenance, and sanitisation of equipment and area should be done regularly. In addition, the task force has requested for a medical expert to guide decisions and deployment of a specially trained COVID-19 Compliance Officer(s) at the workplace to guide with the issues.

"Thorough training on principles of infection prevention, PPE, physical distancing and signs/symptoms of COVID-19 will be provided to all, with role-specific additional training as needed," reads another guideline.

The task force realises that resuming work during this time can lead to stress and anxiety and they have recommended providing mental health resources in support of wellness for cast and crew.

The production will reopen only after the approval of public health authorities and based on their Roadmap Recovery Framework. The task force has requested for a staged reopening process for the entertainment industry. Apart from addressing different aspects such as infection control, prevention, and training and education on the new situation, the document also includes special guidelines for cast and crew working in close proximity to performers such as hairstylists, make-up artists, costume designers, costumers, wardrobe department personnel, sound technicians, and more. Meanwhile, alterations must be made to the workspace for physical distancing, shooting schedules must be adjusted to allow time for protocols and minimise travel.

"In addition, to the recommendations provided in this White Paper, the Unions, Guilds, and Employers have acknowledged the need to develop department-specific operational protocols and project-specific workflows, which will be subject to further discussion and agreement between the Employers and the respective Unions and Guilds representing the cast and crew. All have agreed to develop those protocols and workflows separately once government authorises production to resume," states the document.

According to Deadline, the governors and state officials are yet to give their word on the recommendations. "The ball is totally in their court," an insider told the outlet.