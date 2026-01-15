Across sectors from healthcare to banking, organisations are under pressure to handle rising volumes of customer interactions while controlling costs and maintaining service quality. In this context, enterprise AI systems that can manage complex voice conversations are attracting growing interest. One practitioner working at this intersection of technology and operations is Anuj Yadav, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of SDLC Corp, who is now steering an AI powered virtual calling platform called Pulastya toward the UK market.

From Engineering Roles to Co-founding SDLC Corp

Yadav's route into this field follows a conventional technical path before shifting into leadership. He completed a Master of Technology in Computer Science at The NorthCap University between 2012 and 2014 and began his career as a software engineer, working on enterprise software projects in India. In 2015, he co-founded an earlier venture and, the following year, helped establish SDLC Corp in Delhi with the aim of delivering more structured, end-to-end technology solutions for international clients.

Since 2016 SDLC Corp has evolved from a small development team into a global technology provider delivering projects across fintech, healthcare, government and digital services. In a recent interview, Yadav and his co-founder described how the company built its reputation on complex implementations in areas such as blockchain, AI and cloud based platforms rather than on narrow pilot projects. Over time, this work has resulted in more than 500 completed projects worldwide, supported by repeat engagements with enterprise clients.

Within SDLC Corp, Yadav's role spans both technology and commercial responsibility. He oversees project lifecycles for global clients, coordinates cross-functional teams and leads the development of go-to-market strategies for new offerings. Alongside this, he has been recognised in external forums as a technology expert, appearing in media interviews and serving as a Tech Expert at the HODS Startup Grand Slam Pitch Competition and as an Expert Speaker at the NISSA Business Forum 2024.

Pulastya and the Enterprise AI Calling Opportunity

Pulastya is SDLC Corp's AI-based virtual calling platform designed for enterprise use. It supports both inbound and outbound calls, operates in more than 25 languages and integrates with over two thousand business applications, including CRM systems and sector-specific tools. The platform is configured to sustain natural conversations lasting 10 to 30 minutes, allowing it to handle tasks that go beyond basic menu-driven interactions. Unlike traditional enterprise systems, Pulastya is designed to hold context-aware conversations, adapt responses in real time, and complete end-to-end tasks without transferring users between menus or agents.

Current deployments of Pulastya cover several categories of use cases. In customer support, it can manage common queries and route more complex issues. In healthcare settings, it can support appointment booking and follow-up calls. In banking and financial services, it can handle reminders, onboarding journeys and information requests, while in public sector environments, it can power citizen helplines and information campaigns. Organisations using the system can also access post-call sentiment and quality analysis, which is intended to inform service improvements.

According to internal SDLC Corp data shared with clients, the platform can reduce call centre operating costs by up to 70 per cent while maintaining 24-hour multilingual coverage. For heavily regulated or service-intensive sectors, the combination of automation, multilingual support and analytics is positioned as a way to respond to workforce constraints without lowering availability. 'Enterprises do not need experiments that sit on the side', Yadav says. 'They need systems that can carry real workloads and show measurable changes in cost and service levels.'

Positioning for the UK Tech and Services Economy

Yadav's current priority is to expand Pulastya's presence in the United Kingdom. His stated focus is on four sectors where voice interactions play a central role: healthcare, government and public services, banking and insurance, and transport and travel. In each case, the intention is to align the platform with existing UK priorities around efficiency, accessibility and digital innovation in frontline services.

In healthcare, Pulastya is positioned to support patient appointment systems, general helplines and, where appropriate, mental health counselling lines by handling initial triage and routine follow up calls. In central and local government, it can be configured for multilingual citizen helplines and awareness campaigns, helping authorities respond to queries outside core office hours. In banking and insurance, it can support customer onboarding, loan reminders, and cross selling under controlled scripts, while in transport and travel it can provide multilingual customer support and information updates. For all private sectors, it also allows businesses to opt for making outbound calls for lead nurturing and conversions.

Alongside automation, Yadav emphasises potential labour market effects. The platform takes on routine and repetitive call patterns, but he argues that this opens up other types of work. 'When standard interactions are automated, organisations can redeploy staff to higher complexity cases and create new roles in conversational design, voice modelling and AI operations', he says. 'That combination of productivity and new specialisations is where the long term value lies.' This framing is consistent with wider policy discussions about using digital technology to both raise productivity and create skilled jobs.

Assessing Contribution and Impact

Viewed from a UK economic and immigration policy perspective, Yadav's work sits at the intersection of product development, enterprise deployment and digital transformation. His leadership experience covers co-founding and scaling a technology company, designing frameworks for adopting emerging technologies at scale and leading the commercial growth of a specific AI platform. The sectors he targets for Pulastya are healthcare, public services, finance and transport match areas where UK organisations face both cost pressures and rising expectations for service accessibility.

Yadav describes his approach in practical terms. 'Innovation only matters when it changes daily operations in a measurable way', he says. 'Our goal is to connect advanced tools to clear outcomes such as shorter wait times, higher satisfaction scores or lower operating costs, and to do that in a way that fits existing regulations and systems.' The combination of long duration AI calls, deep system integration and analytics is presented as one method of achieving those outcomes at scale.

As the UK continues to encourage investment and expertise in digital technology, profiles like Yadav's illustrate how overseas founders and senior technologists can link product innovation to specific national priorities. His work on Pulastya reflects a broader shift toward AI systems that move from experimental pilots to operational infrastructure inside enterprises. Whether in healthcare scheduling, citizen information lines or financial services support or transport services enquiry outbound calls, the model he promotes is one in which AI augments existing teams while introducing new technical roles around design and oversight.