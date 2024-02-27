The advertising landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, and at the heart of this transformation lies Retail Media Networks (RMNs). These networks are reshaping how brands connect with consumers, particularly in the CTV for Out of Home space. In the ever-evolving digital media category, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage their audiences, and an RMN is a fantastic way to get there.

The Problem: Fragmented Screens, Missed Opportunities

In today's world, screens are ubiquitous. From storefront displays to office monitors, screens surround us, yet they often operate in silos. Brands struggle to maintain consistent messaging across these diverse platforms, leading to missed opportunities for engagement. Whether it's a customer waiting in line at a retail store or an employee taking a break in the breakroom, these moments represent valuable touchpoints that can reinforce brand identity and drive business outcomes. And tell me what business doesn't want to increase in-venue time for customers and capture better scores on upcoming compliance and HR metrics with helpful, timely content and reminders shown to employees while they're having lunch.

The RMN Phenomenon

RMNs have exploded onto the scene, with the retail media sector now valued at a staggering $50 billion, up from $13 billion in 2019. This meteoric rise is fueled by the convergence of technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and the need for retailers to diversify and increase revenue.

RMNs allow brands to display advertisements across a retailer's properties, including websites, mobile apps, and marketplaces. Imagine reaching consumers not only during their online shopping journey that includes CTV, audio services, DOOH (digital out-of-home), and even email lists. It's about creating a seamless brand experience with streamlined, unified messaging across all screens in a firm's total footprint.

We're also talking about data-driven precision: some RMNs can provide brands with first-party data gleaned from transactions and receipts. This data fuels targeted, effective advertising and retargeting campaigns while ensuring compliance. In a post-cookie world, understanding what truly drives sales is invaluable, and RMNs offer that clarity.

The Customized Business Channel: A Total Game-Changer

At Loop, our vision in this category is reflected in our just-launched Customized Business Channel offering. Let's take a look under the hood at what this can unlock for any business out there in any vertical.

Holistic Management

The Customized Business Channel empowers businesses of all sizes to manage both customer-facing and employee-facing content across all their screens, like I mentioned above. Whether it's showcasing menu specials in a restaurant or seamlessly transitioning between promotions and announcements in a retail store, our channel ensures consistency and impact.

Cost-Effective

Unlike other providers, Loop offers this service either for free or at a very low cost. And to us, this is a big deal- our roots have always been in the brick-and-mortar SMB space, and this just continues that evolution. We believe that every business deserves powerful communication tools without breaking the bank. It's about democratizing access to impactful content distribution.

Ease of Implementation

Setting up your branded entertainment channel is a breeze. Our curated content aligns with your brand, and our secure Loop® Player or API connection ensures seamless distribution. We're all about making it easy for businesses to connect to and engage their audiences.

RMN is simply the future of brand engagement. As screens continue to multiply, brands must adapt. The Customized Business Channel bridges the gap, allowing businesses to maximize their screen value and create meaningful connections while saving heaps of money. It's time to harness the power of customized content.

