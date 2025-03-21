The top companies aren't just adjusting in a world of constant change. They're shaping the future.

Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies spotlights businesses setting new standards and shaping the future with groundbreaking advancements. It's a look at today's innovators and a glimpse at what's to come.

Managing employees and their needs goes beyond technology-driven solutions. The best HR solutions leverage automation and advanced tools to boost efficiency, all while keeping people at the heart of it. The HR companies recognised on Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Human Resources list are redefining how businesses support and empower their workforce.

Paycom, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, is one of the top companies on the list of the most impactful HR companies. Recognised for its time-off request decision automation advancements, Paycom earned its spot on the list thanks to its award-winning GONE® feature.

GONE uses customisable company guidelines to make time-off decisions, reducing scheduling confusion, inconsistencies and pending approvals. Plus, with Paycom's integrated system, approved time-off automatically updates payroll, scheduling, accruals, the employee's timecard and the manager's calendar. This means quicker approvals for employees and less work for HR, freeing them from the need to act as a mediator.

A Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Paycom of GONE's impact examined a composite organisation representative of interviewed clients, a regional industry-agnostic company with $300 million in revenue and 400 employees, and found significant efficiency gains:

Managers saved nearly 30 hours per year by eliminating manual time-off request tasks

HR, finance and administrative teams saved up to almost 200 hours annually

Up to 240 overtime hours were avoided annually by maintaining more consistent staffing.

According to a chief human resources officer and Paycom client in the automotive industry, 'With GONE, we could pretty much eliminate all day-to-day tasks that managers have when it comes to PTO and time-off requests, allowing them to simply look at calendars, plan their business and take care of their employees, all without having to do things administratively.'

This auto dealership uses GONE to manage time-off requests for 400 employees across multiple locations, saving approximately 200 hours of unproductive time. Also, according to the study, another retail client has automated over 1,000 decisions since implementing the tool, streamlining the process for more than 100 stores with different time-off rules and policies.

By streamlining time-off request management, GONE improves efficiency across multiple departments, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

'Paycom is the most automated solution in the industry, and this award is a testament to our talented employees whose innovations transform workplaces across the globe,' said Rachael Gannon, executive vice president of products at Paycom. 'We're proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the HCM industry, and we are excited to see clients continue to benefit from our rapid progression toward full-solution automation.'

This marks Paycom's second inclusion on the World's Most Innovative Companies list, having previously earned a spot in 2022 for its industry-first tool, Beti®, an automated payroll experience that ensures accuracy every pay period.

Beti self-starts each payroll, identifies errors, and guides employees through fixing them before submission, giving them direct control over their payroll.

Fast Company's editors and writers selected the honorees by reviewing companies making an impact worldwide. They evaluated thousands of submissions through a competitive process to highlight the most groundbreaking ones.

'Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,' said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. 'This year, we recognise companies harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.'

To learn more about Paycom's advancements in automation, including GONE, visit paycom.com/automation.