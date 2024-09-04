After exploring over 100 side hustles in the past two years, Joshua Mayo, a personal finance YouTuber, has released a new video showcasing ten side hustles he believes have the potential to make you rich.

In the video, Mayo emphasises that these side hustles have a low barrier for entry, making them accessible to anyone, regardless of their skills or location. Let's begin reviewing these side hustles one by one.

1. Selling Digital Paper

Digital paper featuring patterns, textures, gradients, and other designs is popular on platforms like Etsy. Sellers have generated millions of dollars selling these digital images. With AI tools like Midjourney, anyone can easily create digital paper without prior graphic design experience. Joshua even provides 4,500+ Midjourney prompts for free to help you get started.

2. Selling DIY Paper Products

DIY paper products like wedding invitations, thank you cards and birthday cards can be created using free templates on Canva. Customers can personalise the text using services like Cordial or Template, making this side hustle both low-effort and lucrative. Many people are already earning significant income from this venture.

3. Building WordPress Websites

Joshua has repeatedly recommended building WordPress websites as a profitable side hustle, even offering a comprehensive 4-hour course on the topic. Platforms like Fiverr and Upwork provide opportunities for finding well-paying jobs. Joshua earned nearly $80,000 in his first year of pursuing this side hustle.

4. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing offers many opportunities to earn money, from creating niche blog websites and specialised YouTube channels to even faceless YouTube channels. With minimal to no startup costs, affiliate marketing can be highly profitable. Joshua provides a guide on how to begin with different affiliate marketing approaches.

5. Selling Clip Art

Selling clip art on Etsy is a profitable side hustle. Joshua points out shops that have earned millions selling clip art featuring food, insects, and holiday themes. Using AI tools like Midjourney, you can easily create clip art designs for sale. Joshua also provides 2,500 clip art prompts free of charge to help you get started.

6. Selling AI Art Prints on Etsy

Selling AI-generated art prints on Etsy is a side hustle that Joshua has found to be highly successful. Despite common misconceptions, Etsy permits the sale of AI artwork, and many new shops are rapidly growing and achieving substantial profits. Joshua intends to share more details about this side hustle in the future.

7. YouTube Channel

Joshua says starting a YouTube channel is a side hustle that is transforming his life. The popular YouTuber, known for making videos teaching personal finance, investing, and making money, believes anyone can thrive on YouTube.

You need fundamental skills in crafting clickable titles, creating engaging video hooks, and performing basic video editing. Joshua notes that consistency and ongoing improvement are essential for building a successful YouTube channel.

8. Creating, Selling Coloring Books On Amazon

Creating and selling colouring books on Amazon using AI-generated images falls under the broader category of medium-content books. Joshua explains how to leverage AI tools to make colouring pages and sell them on Amazon through services like Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). This is one of the most accessible and profitable side hustles to start.

9. Drop Shipping

Drop shipping enables you to sell products without holding inventory. When a customer places an order on your online store, the product is shipped directly to them from a third-party supplier. This low-investment, low-barrier side hustle can be highly profitable, with various strategies to maximise earnings. Joshua shares a new method dubbed "swipe shopping" in a separate video.

10. Print On Demand T-Shirts

Print-on-demand t-shirts are a side hustle that involves selling custom-designed t-shirts without managing the production or Shipping. Joshua highlights the vast and lucrative nature of this market.

Using AI tools, you can rapidly create designs to sell on platforms like Etsy, connected through services like Printify. Joshua offers 3,000 t-shirt designs and other resources to help you get started.

Numerous side hustles can help you earn thousands of dollars with minimal effort. However, it's essential to identify the one that aligns with your interests, skills, and available time.

For example, Courtney Lynch, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, recently generated £100,000 using an underrated app, transforming her side hustle into a thriving clothing resale business. With the proper knowledge and dedication, you can achieve similar success.