With the increasing cost of living, more people are turning to side hustles to supplement their income. According to a 2023 Deloitte poll, Gen Z workers are leading the charge in securing extra gigs to combat financial pressures. Side hustles provide an opportunity to grow savings, diversify income sources, offer a creative outlet, and help in paying off debt. In fact, statistics from Self, a leading data provider, reveal that 45 per cent of working Americans currently have a side hustle. While balancing a second job can be challenging, the rise of online employment has made it easier for individuals to manage their time and resources effectively.

If you're looking to boost your income and tap into your creative potential, here are eight online side hustles to consider:

1. Launch an Online Store

Potential Earnings: Varies

The e-commerce sector continues to thrive, offering ample opportunities for entrepreneurs to tap into the market. Platforms like Shopify and Amazon make it easy to set up an online storefront, providing tools to manage transactions, grow your brand, and operate your business. For those interested in niche markets, sites like WordPress, Etsy, and eBay offer specialised marketplaces that cater to unique products.

Success in e-commerce requires staying ahead of consumer trends and quickly recognising cultural shifts. With the right approach, an online store can become a lucrative side hustle, allowing you to capitalise on the growing demand for online shopping.

2. Start a Blog

Potential Earnings: More than $500 per month

Blogging is an excellent way to express creativity while building a potential income stream. Although most blogs don't generate significant revenue initially, incorporating affiliate marketing and ads can turn your blog into a passive income source. Platforms like Wix and Squarespace simplify the process of starting a blog, allowing you to monetise your content and grow your audience over time.

3. Test Websites

Potential Earnings: Ranges from $10 to $100

With over 1.5 billion websites on the internet, businesses are keen to ensure their sites offer a seamless user experience. Platforms like UserTesting, Enrol, and Respondent connect businesses with users willing to test their websites for a fee. All you need is a reliable internet connection and a computer or smartphone. Testers are usually required to complete specific tasks and provide feedback, making this a straightforward and flexible side hustle.

4. Become a Virtual "RentAFriend"

Potential Earnings: $10 per hour

In a world where making new friends as an adult can be challenging, services like RentAFriend.com offer a unique solution. This platform allows users to "rent" a friend for various activities, whether it's exploring a new city or attending an event. For those who prefer to keep things virtual, the platform also offers "Virtual Friend Services," where you can earn money by providing companionship via video chat.

5. Social Media Manager

Potential Earnings: More than $30 per hour

As social media continues to dominate the digital landscape, the demand for social media managers has surged. This role involves creating and managing content, engaging with audiences, and driving brand awareness for businesses. It's a flexible side hustle that can be done entirely online, with platforms like Fiverr and Upwork offering a marketplace for freelance social media managers to connect with clients.

6. Virtual Assistant

Potential Earnings: $15–$50 per hour

Virtual assistants perform various administrative tasks, such as managing appointments, handling emails, and organising travel plans, all from the comfort of their homes. This role requires strong organisational skills and excellent communication abilities. With the rise of remote work, virtual assistants are in high demand, making this a viable and rewarding side hustle.

7. Advertise on Your Car

Potential Earnings: $350 to $1,500 per campaign

In a world where online ads can be blocked, companies are turning to innovative marketing methods like mobile advertising. Platforms like Carvertise and Wrapify connect businesses with drivers willing to advertise on their vehicles. The setup is straightforward: the company installs an ad on your car, and you get paid for driving around with it. This side hustle requires minimal effort and can generate a steady income stream.

8. Proofreading

Potential Earnings: More than $13 per 1,000 words

Proofreading is a crucial step in the content creation process, ensuring that written material is free from errors before publication. If you have a keen eye for detail and a strong grasp of grammar, proofreading can be a profitable side hustle. Many businesses, blogs, and websites seek freelance proofreaders to maintain high-quality content. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr are great places to find proofreading gigs.

The economic pressures of recent years have made side hustles more than just a way to earn extra cash—they've become a necessity for many. Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for the future, or simply explore new creative avenues, these online side hustles offer a flexible and rewarding way to achieve your financial goals.