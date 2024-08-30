A far-sighted vintage clothing seller has transformed her modest shop into a lucrative business, generating £25,000 per month and elevating her side hustle into a thriving clothing resale enterprise.

Courtney Lynch, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, has generated £100,000 by leveraging Tilt, a user-friendly reselling app, to expand her modest clothing store into a thriving business. She specializes in selling vintage and modern branded clothing on the platform, which has become her primary source of income.

Courtney's Earnings

With the support of her husband and two part-time employees, she can now sell thousands of items each month. A Halifax resident, Courtney is a mother of five: Brooklyn, 10; Blake, 5; Cooper and Carter, 3; and one-and-a-half-year-old Harper. She runs her own vintage shop, LYNCH, located in Southgate, Elland.

After struggling to make ends meet while caring for her five children and paying nursery fees, Courtney opened LYNCH. "I was absolutely tired of scrimping and scraping, going to food banks, and just being generally miserable. I saved up some money, opened my little shop and never looked back," she told The Sun.

Before discovering Tilt in December 2023, Courtney earned extra income by selling items on Vinted. However, she found that more than 50 items a week were needed. Now, with Tilt, she can sell over a hundred items daily.

Courtney admitted being "flat broke and a nervous wreck" when she joined Tilt. However, she was willing to give it a try. "It was approaching Christmas time and I remember not having any money to buy the kids Christmas stuff, Vinted was slow the shop was dire. So, why not?" she said. Courtney says she's very glad she joined Tilt as it has "changed my life."

Courtney's business model revolves around selling a high volume of items. While some items might only bring in £10 or £15, others can fetch significantly more, with some designer pieces commanding prices of £100 or even higher. She once sold a single designer item for an impressive £150.

"It totally depends on the product, its year and the people on the Tilt live at the time. However, because I sell such a huge amount it all balances out on the end, so although some I may even make a loss on, the others then sell very well so make up for it." Courtney said.

Early Wins And Rapid Growth On Tilt

When Courtney first began selling on Tilt, she saw a dramatic increase in her income. She was earning an impressive £200 per night, a far cry from the £800 per month her shop generated. Recalling this early success, she shared, "To me, £200 a night was absolutely incredible. I still remember to this day ringing my mum and jumping around the room."

As Courtney continued to use the Tilt app, she garnered a loyal customer base and saw her business flourish. A significant milestone was reached in March when she achieved nearly £30,000 in sales. Today, she estimates her average monthly income to be around £25,000.

However, it's important to note that this figure must be adjusted to account for the cost of inventory and the wages of her two part-time employees. "I have worked very hard for months and months to get to this point," Courtney said.

Courtney explained that she used to manage the shop with her children during the day. Then, she would stream content late into the night, often until 1-2 AM. Afterwards, she would return to the shop to pack parcels with her children and stream again.

In addition to everything else, she also had to take care of laundry and other household chores. Courtney's partner, Paul, 35, has been able to quit his job and join the company.

"The hard work really has paid off I mean we're not millionaires yet but the fact my fridge is full and I can actually buy stuff for my kids makes it 10000% worth it and I would do it all over again," she said.

It's undeniable that women are capable of achieving remarkable business success. For example, Zhou Qunfei, one of the world's wealthiest self-made women, founded Lens Technology at 22. Today, her company's products are used by leading mobile brands such as Samsung and Apple.

Similarly, single mother Liz Wilcox turned her exceptional email skills into a lucrative business generating $40,000 monthly. These inspiring stories demonstrate that women can overcome challenges and build thriving enterprises.